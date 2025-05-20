Why you may see more emergency vehicles and fire engines than usual in Pontefract today

The fire service has urged people not to be ‘alarmed’ if they notice more emergency vehicles in than usual in Pontefract today.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (WYFRS) said there may be an increased fire service presence in the area at Francis Lane House in Horsefair today, Tuesday, May 20.

Alongside Vico Homes, there will be a training exercise with ‘Exercise in Progress’ signs, smoke from windows, emergency service vehicles and firefighters in breathing apparatus.

The exercise will be taking place between 2pm-4pm.