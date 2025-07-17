Plans for a major revamp of two areas of Wakefield city centre are set to be brought forward in a bid to speed up regeneration projects.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borough Road and the area around Wakefield Cathedral are to be prioritised as part of efforts to boost the local economy by building more homes and attracting new businesses to the city.

The schemes also aim to bring more visitors, improve connectivity to the city’s waterfront and create green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Council said the proposals mark the “first stage of work to accelerate the delivery of the city’s regeneration plans.”

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery

Senior councillors are expected to agree to a 15-year deal with Muse - a strategic regeneration partner from the private sector – to help deliver a range of schemes.

A report said: “The Cathedral Quarter project proposal will explore opportunities to diversify uses that will drive footfall and dwell time in the city centre, including new homes with a range of tenure types.

“It will also address connectivity challenges to the waterfront and other parts of the city, the lack of green space and poor quality public realm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document said the Borough Road project would “review how to best maximise the potential of this important gateway site.”

Artist impression of how Wakefield's Cathedral Square could look when completed. Image: Wakefield Council

Final details of both plans are expected to be determined towards the end of this year.

Muse would have “exclusive rights” over their delivery if cabinet members agree to the terms of the proposals at a meeting on July 22.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “We want to attract more people to live, work and visit Wakefield city centre, taking advantage of our tremendous potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Building on the projects we already have planned, we are focusing on creating more high-quality, affordable homes to promote city centre living, on increasing footfall and the amount of time people spend in our city to help businesses to thrive.”

Coun Jeffery said the schemes would also aim to focus on Wakefield’s “unrivalled connectivity” to Leeds and London and promote its “fantastic location and transport links.”

She added: “This is all about looking forward and investing in our city now so that people and businesses have more reasons to come into our city centre and future generations can be proud to call the Wakefield district home.

“Wakefield has an incredibly exciting future ahead and our work with Muse is going to bring this ambitious vision to life and benefit everyone who lives and works in our great city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jeffery previously said the council wanted to convert the street level car park on Borough Road to a multi-storey facility “as a matter of urgency” to make up for a loss of city centre parking due to housing development.

Work on transforming the Cathedral Quarter is already underway, with plans in place for a public square to become the new “heart of the city centre.”

A planning application was submitted last autumn to demolish buildings to make way for a new 1,450 sq m area to hold festivals and events.

Other plans include a hotel on the old Westgate railway site site and the delivery of new housing in the Kirkgate area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition works on the former Wilko store and other business units on Kirkgate are expected to begin towards the end of 2025.

In February 2022, the council announced a 20-year masterplan to help address issues of decline in Wakefield’s retail and business sector.

A total of 19 buildings and sites owned by the local authority have been earmarked for redevelopment.

They include the council’s depot at Newton Bar and commercial properties on Westmoreland Street and Teall Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historic listed buildings were also named in a report last summer.

They include the Elizabethan Gallery, on Brook Street, which dates back to the 16th Century, plus Milnes’ Orangery and The Lodge, on Back Lane, which were built in 1800s.