A planning application to use a patch of open land near the M62 to store vehicles on the Wakefield and Leeds border has been refused.

The site is located off Castlegate in Stanley and it is surrounded by green belt.

Land to the east of the application site is currently in temporary use for the stationing of caravans for residential purposes for six pitches together with a utility and dayroom.

Thirteen comments objecting to the plans were sent to Wakefield Council and three in support.

One objection said: “The piece of land in question is green belt land. I have lived in the area for 21 years and it has always been a green field.

"Any development of a car sales business would be an infringement of green belt planning laws and would be a scar on the openness of the green belt.

“The land is viewed from the Wakefield Way and from houses facing those fields. Most people moved to this area as it is semi rural and we do not want it ruining.”

Another said: “It is unclear from the application exactly what vehicles are to be stored and whether they are to be sold from there.

"I have concerns that this could end up turning into a storage area for unwanted cars or in other words a scrap yard or repair shop. What would this look like?

“Would it be just like the site at the end of Castlegate which has vehicles piled high?”

A comment in support of the application said: “Great idea if members of the public can rent a space storage space.

“It is needed around here and the hundreds of acres at the top of Castlegate being built on have not one bit of storage.

“This is already a hard standing area not green belt and is fully enclosed from view.”

A case officer report by planning officers said: “Insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the development can be safely accessed and the proposal would result in substantial harm to the green belt by reason of inappropriateness and the harm to openness, along with the harm regarding visual amenity.”