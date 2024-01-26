Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wakefield Express is appealing to keen birdwatchers for your pictures as you take part in this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

The RSPB’s annual survey kicked off today (Friday) and ends on Sunday (January 28).

House sparrow. The House Sparrow is one of West Yorkshire's most spotted birds in the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch 2024. The event started today (Friday) and will end on Sunday January 28. Picture: Ray Kennedy

The Big Garden Birdwatch is the UK’s biggest citizen science wildlife survey, and has been running since 1979.

The survey gives the RSPB an overview of the UK’s bird population as thousands of birdwatchers across the UK set aside an hour over the weekend to record how many of each bird species they see in their garden, local park or on their balcony.

Blackbird, Blue Tit, Chaffinch, Robin, Magpie, and Starling are just some of the birds you can record, and the Wakefield Express wants to see your best snaps from this year’s birdwatch.

Throughout the event, the RSPB is posting live results. Wakefield watchers can see how their area is comparing to other parts of the country, and what birds are coming out on top as the weekend progresses.

The House Sparrow, Blue Tit and Blackbird are the most spotted birds in West Yorkshire so far today.

The survey takes place in January every year, as birds are more dependent on food left for them in gardens and so makes it more likely they will land in people’s gardens to be counted.

You can share your pictures throughout the weekend with us by submitting them to the YourWorld portal.