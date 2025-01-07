Call for volunteers to help plant new woodland at Walton Colliery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wakefield Council to create a new woodland at Walton Colliery, aiming to plant 50,000 trees in 2025/26 to help support the district in reaching its net zero goals.
The public can get involved and plant on Wednesdays and weekends throughout January.
Volunteering spaces are limited, and booking is required. Volunteers can choose a morning or afternoon session, or book both separately.
When fully grown, each tree will capture a tonne of carbon. They’ll also help prevent flooding and create new habitats for wildlife.
Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We’re once again asking residents to get involved and help us plant trees. This time, we’re aiming to plant 13,000 trees at Walton Colliery. We want as many people as possible to come down and get stuck in.
“Last year, more than 700 people helped us to plant around 45,000 trees at Bullcliffe Wood. We were really pleased to have the support.
“Come along and help us to support local nature recovery and make our district a greener place. It’s a way to help tackle climate change, get some exercise and give back to your community.”
Book your volunteering place at www.wakefield.gov.uk/woodland.
Creating new woodlands is part of the council’s Climate Change Action Plan – a mission to make the council net zero by 2030 and help the district reach net zero by 2038.
Wakefield Council is a partner in the White Rose Forest initiative which aims to plant seven million trees in West and North Yorkshire by 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.