Call for volunteers to help plant new woodland at Walton Colliery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New trees are to be planted at a new 5.3-hectre wood at Walton Colliery and you are being asked to help.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council to create a new woodland at Walton Colliery, aiming to plant 50,000 trees in 2025/26 to help support the district in reaching its net zero goals.

The public can get involved and plant on Wednesdays and weekends throughout January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering spaces are limited, and booking is required. Volunteers can choose a morning or afternoon session, or book both separately.

Wakefield Council is asking residents to help it plant trees at a new 5.3-hectare wood at Walton Colliery.

When fully grown, each tree will capture a tonne of carbon. They’ll also help prevent flooding and create new habitats for wildlife.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We’re once again asking residents to get involved and help us plant trees. This time, we’re aiming to plant 13,000 trees at Walton Colliery. We want as many people as possible to come down and get stuck in.

“Last year, more than 700 people helped us to plant around 45,000 trees at Bullcliffe Wood. We were really pleased to have the support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Come along and help us to support local nature recovery and make our district a greener place. It’s a way to help tackle climate change, get some exercise and give back to your community.”

Book your volunteering place at www.wakefield.gov.uk/woodland.

Creating new woodlands is part of the council’s Climate Change Action Plan – a mission to make the council net zero by 2030 and help the district reach net zero by 2038.

Wakefield Council is a partner in the White Rose Forest initiative which aims to plant seven million trees in West and North Yorkshire by 2025.