Castleford branch of McDonald's submits planning application for refurbishment

A branch of McDonald’s in Castleford has applied for permission from Wakefield Council for a refurbishment.

Under the plans for the Colorado Way, Junction 32, restaurant there would be replacement drive thru booths with new cladding, an extended roof line, food safe store, and a new shopfront with new access door and glazing.

The proposals also include construction of an enclosed new bin store, the replacement of patio furniture, relocation of two signs, and associated works to the site.

Wakefield Council’s highway development management team asked for more information about refuse collections under the proposed changes to the bin store.

McDonald's, Castleford. Picture by Google