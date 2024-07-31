Castleford branch of McDonald's submits planning application for refurbishment

By James Carney
Published 31st Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
A branch of McDonald’s in Castleford has applied for permission from Wakefield Council for a refurbishment.

Under the plans for the Colorado Way, Junction 32, restaurant there would be replacement drive thru booths with new cladding, an extended roof line, food safe store, and a new shopfront with new access door and glazing.

The proposals also include construction of an enclosed new bin store, the replacement of patio furniture, relocation of two signs, and associated works to the site.

Wakefield Council’s highway development management team asked for more information about refuse collections under the proposed changes to the bin store.

McDonald's, Castleford. Picture by Google

A request in response to the application says: “It is unclear how waste collection is to be achieved other than on the circulation for the drive thru such as by moving the bins along the lane to a pick-up point and returning to the storage area or would a larger vehicle be expected to pull alongside the dropped kerb.”

