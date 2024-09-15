Castleford McDonald's granted planning permission for revamp
Under the plans for the Colorado Way, Junction 32, restaurant there will be a replacement drive thru booths with new cladding, an extended roof line, food safe store, and a new shopfront with new access door and glazing.
The proposals also include construction of an enclosed new bin store, the replacement of patio furniture, relocation of two signs, and associated works to the site.
Recommending the plans for approval, a Wakefield Council case officer report said: “The proposal has been assessed against national and local planning policies and guidance and is considered to be acceptable having regards to design, highways safety, residential amenity, land stability and contamination and biodiversity and ecology matters.
"Given the location of the proposed development, there would be no impacts on the existing parking provision or the layout of the drive-thru at the western and northern side of the building.”
