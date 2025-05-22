City regeneration firm partners with Wakefield Council for 2,500 new homes, businesses and public space project

A company that specialises in town and city centre regeneration has joined up with Wakefield Council.

Placemaker firm Muse has signed a pre-development agreement with Wakefield Council as part of the council’s ambitious regeneration plans for the city.

The project is set to include 2,500 new homes and commercial accommodation alongside improved public spaces, better connectivity, and vibrant mixed-use neighbourhoods that will support new jobs and investment in the city.

Simon Dew, development director at muse, said: “Signing this Pre-Development Agreement with Wakefield Council marks a pivotal step in bringing our shared masterplan vision for the city to life.

From left to right, Tamsin Hart-Jones, Homes England, Tony Reeves, Wakefield Council, Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council, Liz Hunter, WYCA, Simon Dew, Muse

“By engaging at this early stage, we gain the flexibility to finetune design, progress site acquisition and delivery strategies whilst working closely with the council, Homes England and WYCA to accelerate progress and unlock funding as part of the strategic place partnership.

"This collaborative approach will ensure we can respond swiftly to changing market and community needs, delivering high quality, sustainable regeneration for Wakefield at pace.”

It follows the announcement earlier this year that the council had appointed Muse as its new strategic regeneration partner as it seeks to deliver, at pace, the next phase of major regeneration projects across the city.

Coun Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “Our latest step forward with Muse reinforces the scale of our ambition to revitalise Wakefield city centre.

“Together we will set out a clear plan for the delivery of new residential and commercial development in our city.

"The agreement underpins our ambition to create inclusive, sustainable growth and maximise investment.

“Our partnership will help us continue to deliver change for our communities, create places we can all be proud of, and strengthen our local economy.

"I look forward to working with Muse to make Wakefield an even better place to live, work and visit.”

Muse has 40 years of experience creating mixed used communities across the UK.

The firm said it had a long track record of leading complex, mixed-use regeneration projects, with an emphasis on sustainability, community and quality.

It has regional teams based in Manchester, Leeds, London and Birmingham and is part of the Morgan Sindall Group, a construction and regeneration company.