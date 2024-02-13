DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Next stage approved for one of Pontefract’s oldest buildings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following applications were decided the week beginning February 5.

APPROVED

Carr Bridge Recreation Ground, Barnsley Road, Ackworth, Pontefract WF7 7HX: Fell elder tree

4 Chambers Close, Castleford, WF10 5YE: Extension to garage

18 Woodlands Crescent, Hemsworth, WF9 5LH: Single-storey extension to front

71 Darrington Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DS: Replacement garage

29 Wentworth Drive, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LH: Part single-storey extension

Butchers Arms, 79 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4LH: Change of use of ground floor of public house to residential

The Counting House, Swales Yard, Pontefract, WF8 1DG: New external terrace and balustrade, new ventilation extract and external fencing to storage area, installation of external seating/planter to western end of building. Internal and external works to building comprising the relocation of kitchen; the provision of ventilation to kitchen, relocation of the ladies WC, inclusion of dumbwaiter to first floor addition of two structural steel straps to roof truss eight, addition of gutters and downpipes to front and rear elevation, external first floor terrace and associated balustrade, external ground floor oakseating/planter to west of building; and external fencing to rear storage area (phase 2 of works)

12 Millcroft Rise, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3TL: Proposed rear boundary fence

Cymar House, 113 Pontefract Road, Castleford, WF10 4BW: Variation of conditions (approved plans and obscure glazing) due to installation of additional windows to side elevation and use of side opening window with restrictor

17 New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4NW: Detached outbuilding

Union Street/Lower Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1XU: Two non-illuminated signs to traffic island

Ings Road grass verge adjacent to the traffic lights, Wakefield, WF2 9SD: Non-illuminated sign

A650 central reservation, Wakefield, WF1 2FL: Non-illuminated sign

2 Tower Avenue, Upton, WF9 1ED: Single-storey extensions to front side and rear, proposed roof lift with loft conversion. Application of render and cladding

The Ashes, Shaw Fold, Wakefield, WF2 7LT: Single-storey porch extension with projecting canopy and feature timber truss, single-storey dining room extension

Outwood Academy Hemsworth, Wakefield Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4AB: Replacement of existing doorsets with new certified fire doors. Associated fire lining to compartment walls

10 Moor Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4EW: First floor side extension, two-storey rear extension, removal of chimney,installation of Juliet balcony, construction of front porch, external alterations to dwellinghouse and raised decking to the rear

REFUSED

22 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Fell silver birch, two pine and one cherry

15A The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6JZ: Crown Reduce by 20 per cent in height oak and horse chestnut

14 Oak Tree Meadow, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6TF: Crown reduce height 1-2m front garden

8 Willowbrook Manor Horbury Wakefield WF4 5FA: Brick piers and fence to rear garden

Unit 1, Allison Street, Featherstone, WF7 5BL: Industrial unit

CONDITIONS DISCHARGED

3 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BD: External materials

Land at Princes Drive/Longwall Road, Pontefract: Travel plan

65 Swift Way, Wakefield, WF2 6SR: Radon

10A Tanshelf Drive, Pontefract, WF8 4DH: Roof tiles only

Heath House Cottage Heath Wakefield WF1 5SN: Architecture, window and door details, stone slates, and stonework details

Car Phone Warehouse, 5 Bridge Street, Pontefract, WF8 1PG: Roller shutter detail and canopy condition report

Land south of Flanshaw Way, Wakefield WF2 9LP: Retaining wall