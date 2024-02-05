WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING: Bookies could become bar and changes proposed for Wakefield prison
The following applications were validated the weeks beginning Monday, January 22.
4 Warren Close, Pontefract, WF8 4TB: Single-storey rear extension to existing dwelling
12 Charlestown, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7DU: Single-storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m
Land adjacent to Wakefield Eastern Relief Road, Park Lodge Lane, Gateway: Non-material amendment to update the approved house types
23 Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0QU: Fell wild cherry tree
75 Owl Lane, Ossett, WF5 9AU: Fell horse chestnut tree
99 Gainsborough Way, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4PU: Proposed dwelling adjacent to and attached to the existing dwelling
161 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SP: Porch to the front, single-storey side extension, flat roof dormer to side roof slope, single-storey rear extension, raised balcony above single-storey rear extension, raised decking/patio area to rear. Use of render to the front, side and rear
3 Woodthorpe Gardens, Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6RA: Two-storey front extension, first floor front and side extension, installation of solar panels to the front, external alterations to the roof tiles and fenestrations, single storey rear extension, raised patio to the rear, use of render and existing stone to all elevations of dwelling and erection of a detached garden room/outbuilding to the rear
27 Sagar Street Castleford WF10 1AG: Change of use from bookmakers to drinking establishment, inclusive of sale of food and drink. Part retrospective first-floor rear extension
Ridgewood, Waggon Lane, Upton, WF9 1JS: Single-storey extension to rear, rendering of existing side walls, fence to front and side boundaries and new vehicular access and drive
28 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6DN: Single-storey extension to front/side and re-tiling of main roof
17 Birchen Hills, Ossett, WF5 8JA: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.8m
7 Green Park Avenue, Ossett, WF5 0AY: Non-material change to allow for an increase in floor area to rear extension
Land at Princes Drive/Longwall Road, Pontefract: Discharge of condition (travel plan)
HMP New Hall, New Hall Way, Flockton, Wakefield, WF4 4AX: Demolition of existing building and construction of single-storey modular building
Dendale, Knottingley Road, Pontefract, WF8 2TH: Single-storey extensions to both side elevations, facade material amendments
16 Ridings Close, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3SD: Two storey-side extension, canopy to the front over new door
21A Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NS: Works to sycamore to crown reduce the tree canopy overhanging the structure only to achieve a maximum clearance of 2m between the branch tips and the adjacent building structure. No pruning wounds greater than 80mm in diameter to be generated as a result of the works
4 Woodside Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NA: Non-material amendment to increase size and ridge height of side and rear extensions
Sandal Lodge, Walton Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6NG: Construction of detached garage
3 Coopers Close, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7RA: Variation of condition (approved plans) to increase the size of the front entrance porch
1 Beechwood House, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4EE: Fell sycamore trees