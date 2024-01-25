Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application to convert the business on Wrenthorpe Road has been greeted with 17 comments from members of the public in support.

One comment said: “A much needed amenity in the village, offering variety to the current offerings, of which there are only two. Very welcome planning application which I fully support.”

Another said: “I live over the road and I am in complete support of the application.

Wrenthorpe Road. Picture by Google

"Since the closure of the fish shop it has left local people without any form of takeaway foods in the area.

"This idea would benefit the community also with a lot of older people living in Wrenthorpe it would give them easy access to food also.”