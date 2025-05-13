Decided Wakefield district planning applications

The following planning applications have been decided.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decisions were made the week beginning Monday, April 28.

APPROVED

184 Kendal Drive, Castleford, WF10 3QZ: Part conversion of existing garage to habitable space and alterations to rear openings

Stock image

37 Kingsway Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8DY: Single storey extension to front and side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21 Highfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LX: Ground works and associated fibrous root pruning to install a root barrier 12m in length and 4m in depth

88 Grove Park, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DX: Ground floor infilling of car-port to side with single storey rear link extension to detached garage

10 Churchfields, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HQ: Single storey rear extension and detached garage

8 Church Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2JZ: Porch (retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Chariot Way, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3EZ: Proposed single storey extension to side and rear

The Counting House, Swales Yard, Pontefract, WF8 1DG:Two rectangular fascia signs to the southern end of the building (Liquorice Way) and to the front elevation (facing the side of the Malt Shovel pub) one

projecting sign to Cornmarket

20 The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6JU: Construction of single storey front and rear extensions, alterations to front dormer, removal of bay window and external alterations including render and cladding to the dwelling

76 Highfield Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4EA: Two storey extension to north facing elevation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

169 to 169A Denby Dale Road Wakefield WF2 8ED: Detached store building (retrospective)

11 Millfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5EA: Two storey side extension

55 Brand Hill Drive, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1PF: Two storey extension to side, external alterations, new openings to side and rear

11 Poppy Fields View, Pontefract, WF8 4FQ: Proposed garage conversion into playroom. Paved parking area to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Living Learning and Leisure, Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 4PF: Relocation of existing storage container and new gym building Glasshoughton Centre For Healthy

Spa Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0HP: Conversion of car park to car storage.

87 Parkinson Close, Wakefield, WF1 4NR: Double storey side extension, ground floor rear extension

3 Westgate Wakefield WF1 1JZ: Change of use to the first and second floor of 3 Westgate to three residential flats (one two bedroom flat and two one bedroom flats). Replace front windows with double glazed aluminium to match existing. Replace rear windows with double glazed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land adjacent to Unit 9, 99 High Street, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EE: Construction of industrial unit

14 West Wells Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8PH: Construction of detached dwelling and formation of parking area (self-build)

64 to 66 Horbury Road Wakefield WF2 8TU: Installation of new shop front and new extraction flue to rear

3 Hill Top Court, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QA: Hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormers and roof lights to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Hall, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2HQ: Installation of data points throughout internal building

53 Intake Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0RS: Single storey extension to side, part-removal of garage

The Hepworth, Gallery Walk, Wakefield, WF1 5AW: Two new buildings to form a garden workshop and a gallery store

Reindeer Inn Public House, 204 Old Road, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RL: Demolition of existing Public House and development of up to 4no. dwellings, outline application to include access and scale only with all other matters reserved

REFUSED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

44 Denholme Meadow, South Elmsall, WF9 2PW: Outbuilding located to rear/side of existing dwelling to be used as activity room for existing child care establishment

WITHDRAWN

25 Townend Avenue, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HE: Part two storey part single storey extension to rear