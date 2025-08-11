Decided Wakefield district planning applications
APPROVED
162 Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4HD: Single storey front porch extension
11 Charleville, Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2PB: First floor rear extension
1 Milnthorpe Drive, Wakefield, WF2 7HU: First floor extension to existing side dormer
20 Rose Farm Rise, Normanton, WF6 2PL: First floor extension to side
3 Brookfield Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BJ: Proposed single storey extension to side
12 Oxford Street, Wakefield, WF1 5HZ: Detached outbuilding to rear (retrospective)
11 Netherley Brow, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0DH: Raising of roof height to provide habitable loft space and associated balcony to rear
93 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6EB: Remove existing open porch/canopy and replace with new enclosed entrance hall/porch to front
24 Pennine Close, Wakefield, WF2 8JY: Pitched roof to existing flat roof garage and extension of dormer to front
Woodlands, South Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4LW: Single storey extension to front and side, single storey extension to rear and associated external changes including openings and materials
12 Thornesgate Mews, Wakefield, WF2 8FJ: Attic conversion with dormers to front and rear
22 Saunters Way, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2TL: Single storey rear extension
71 Woodthorpe Park Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6SU: Single storey rear extension
15 Victoria Street, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7AL: Demolition of existing ground floor extension to rear and replace with two storey extension to rear
33 Tithe Barn Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LG: Retrospective application to construct an artificial hedge to the top of the existing boundary wall
37 to 39 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AG: Replacing signage to the front and rear of the building
47 Mill Hill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4JQ: Side dormer with room in roof space with rooflights to front and rear
57 Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1DA: Proposed two storey extension to side, internal reconfiguration and fenestration alterations. Proposed application of render
115 Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, WF9 5HE: Proposed part two storey, part single storey extension to rear
16 Hemsby Road, Castleford, WF10 5EG: Loft conversion (including rooflights to front and rear) and alterations to existing dwelling house
64 Baker Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4DR: Two storey and first floor extensions, raised patio, new window and door openings, detached garage, driveway and complete refurbishment of existing dwelling
146 Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HR: Increase in roof height, first floor extension to front, Single storey rear and side extension, juliet balcony to rear, extension to driveway and changes to external materials
1 Carr Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3BL: Proposed single storey rear extension
73 Jenkin Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6DP: Proposed part single storey part double storey rear extension, single storey front extension with raised decking to rear
The Smithy, Whitley Farm Drive, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4LN: Single storey extension to front. 1.5 storey extension and two-storey infill extension to rear. Replacement fenestrations and changes to openings front and rear and rooflight to front
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
89 Manor Haigh Road, Wakefield, WF2 8SB: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.8m, a maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m
Church Farm, Church Street, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JU: An agricultural dry store for hay, crop and associated machinery storage