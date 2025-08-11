Decided Wakefield district planning applications

The follow planning applications were decided by Wakefield Council the week beginning Monday, July 21 and Monday, July 28.

APPROVED

162 Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4HD: Single storey front porch extension

11 Charleville, Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2PB: First floor rear extension

Stock image

1 Milnthorpe Drive, Wakefield, WF2 7HU: First floor extension to existing side dormer

20 Rose Farm Rise, Normanton, WF6 2PL: First floor extension to side

3 Brookfield Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BJ: Proposed single storey extension to side

12 Oxford Street, Wakefield, WF1 5HZ: Detached outbuilding to rear (retrospective)

11 Netherley Brow, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0DH: Raising of roof height to provide habitable loft space and associated balcony to rear

93 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6EB: Remove existing open porch/canopy and replace with new enclosed entrance hall/porch to front

24 Pennine Close, Wakefield, WF2 8JY: Pitched roof to existing flat roof garage and extension of dormer to front

Woodlands, South Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4LW: Single storey extension to front and side, single storey extension to rear and associated external changes including openings and materials

12 Thornesgate Mews, Wakefield, WF2 8FJ: Attic conversion with dormers to front and rear

22 Saunters Way, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2TL: Single storey rear extension

71 Woodthorpe Park Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6SU: Single storey rear extension

15 Victoria Street, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7AL: Demolition of existing ground floor extension to rear and replace with two storey extension to rear

33 Tithe Barn Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LG: Retrospective application to construct an artificial hedge to the top of the existing boundary wall

37 to 39 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AG: Replacing signage to the front and rear of the building

47 Mill Hill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4JQ: Side dormer with room in roof space with rooflights to front and rear

57 Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1DA: Proposed two storey extension to side, internal reconfiguration and fenestration alterations. Proposed application of render

115 Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, WF9 5HE: Proposed part two storey, part single storey extension to rear

16 Hemsby Road, Castleford, WF10 5EG: Loft conversion (including rooflights to front and rear) and alterations to existing dwelling house

64 Baker Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4DR: Two storey and first floor extensions, raised patio, new window and door openings, detached garage, driveway and complete refurbishment of existing dwelling

146 Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HR: Increase in roof height, first floor extension to front, Single storey rear and side extension, juliet balcony to rear, extension to driveway and changes to external materials

1 Carr Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3BL: Proposed single storey rear extension

73 Jenkin Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6DP: Proposed part single storey part double storey rear extension, single storey front extension with raised decking to rear

The Smithy, Whitley Farm Drive, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4LN: Single storey extension to front. 1.5 storey extension and two-storey infill extension to rear. Replacement fenestrations and changes to openings front and rear and rooflight to front

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

89 Manor Haigh Road, Wakefield, WF2 8SB: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.8m, a maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m

Church Farm, Church Street, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JU: An agricultural dry store for hay, crop and associated machinery storage