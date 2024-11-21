DECIDED WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING: Schemes approved at shopping centre, rugby club and school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, November 11.

APPROVED

1 Woodlands Crescent, Hemsworth, WF9 5LH: Proposed single storey wrap around side and rear extension, application of render and demolition of existing garage

Stock image

14 Willow Mount, Wakefield, WF2 9TF: Single storey extension to rear

34 King Street, Normanton, WF6 1EW: Creation of one off road car parking space for resident

3 Lamprey Gardens, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7FD: Single storey extension to side and rear, porch to front and habitable room in loft space

37 Highfield Crescent, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RA: Raising of roof height by 1m for associated loft conversion

33 Newton Drive, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3HZ: Proposed fence up to 2.2m high

Pontefract Rugby Football Club, Moor Lane, Pontefract, WF8 3RX: Detached prefabricated changing place/toilet for members of the public with severe disabilities and assistants

Units 80-104 Ridings Shopping Centre, Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1TB: External alterations to the ground and first floors of the Kirkgate facing facade of the Ridings Shopping Centre, units numbering 80-104. Changes being the standardisation and replacement of ground floor commercial doors and windows, first floor windows, overcladding of existing canopy and first floor concrete and tiled panels, and standardisation of signage areas

165 Snydale Road, Normanton, WF6 1PA: Demolition of existing conservatory, rear extension, and outbuildings. Proposed single storey rear extension, rear dormer, increased ridge height of and first floor rear extension above the existing attached garage, rendered application to main dwelling, feature timber cladding to front elevation, alterations to existing fenestration and associated internal alterations, installation of new boundary treatments

246 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RE: Proposed rear dormer roof extension and loft conversion

137 Blacker Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4EZ: Dormer windows to each pitch, porch to front including raised platform entrance allowing for level access, full rendering and enlargement of garage (retrospective)

Wakefield Household Waste Recycling Centre, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7AH: Installation of a package sewage treatment plant

Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill, Greenhill Road, Wakefield, WF1 4LU: Internal alterations to form new classrooms, toilets, and storerooms. External alterations to replace roofline anti-vandal fixtures, to alter the main entrance and construct a canopy at the front. External works to level playground and to create a void in the existing retaining wall

532 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2DX: Single storey rear extension

6 to 8 Bond Terrace, Wakefield, WF1 2HW: Painting of mural on gable end including minor repair works to building and associated fittings

Hawthorn House, 23B Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LJ: Construction of a stable block and hay barn/store/tack room and associated works

14 Hooton Crescent, Ryhill, Wakefield WF4 2BL: Proposed change of use to beauty salon

Horbury Primary School, Northfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DW: Modular classroom building

22 St Catherine Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BW: Dormer to front to existing loft bedroom

Land south of 82 Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DL: Dwelling on residential land

5 Blenheim Road, Wakefield, WF1 3JZ: Proposed single dwelling (self-build)

St John the Baptist Social Club, Newland Lane, Normanton, WF6 1BA: Change of use from a redundant social club to a dog hydrotherapy, grooming parlour and daycare service

9 Madison Walk, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7ER: New detached single storey dwelling within the boundary of 9 Madison Walk

Snowhill Retail Park, Wakefield, WF1 2GA: Application for the construction of an electrical substation and an 8 charger, high-powered, electric vehicle charging hub

Barns at Highfield Farm, Batley Road, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield WF2 0LQ: Demolition of two agricultural barns and stable block and the erection of two detached dwellinghouses including hard and soft landscaping

38 Red Hall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2FX: Change of use from garage to hair salon (retrospective)

Hazel Lane Quarry, Hampole, Doncaster, DN6 7 EX: Application for determination of conditions for mineral site/mining site

REFUSED

46 Pontefract Road, Ferrybridge, Knottingley, WF11 8PW: Replacement of an existing garage with an outbuilding to be used as a hobby room

2 High Meadows, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6TN: Construction of boundary wall/fence (retrospective)

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

56 Eastdown, Castleford, WF10 4SG: Single storey extension to the rear of the existing rear extension giving a total projection of 5.5m maximum height of 3.5m and an eaves height of 2.4m

19 Drawbridge Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 2YP: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.99m

2 Pendragon Place, South Elmsall, WF9 2WH: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 6.5m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND REFUSED

Grange Farm, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HD: Construction of an agricultural building