Decided Wakefield planning applications

These are the latest planning decisions by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, April 21.

APPROVED

24 Marsden Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AW: Proposed single storey rear extension (resubmission)

6 Clover Mews, South Kirkby, WF9 3FB: Proposed single storey extension to rear and side with garage conversion

73 Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1SY: Single storey rear extension

104 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QL: Replacing an existing lean to with a single storey rear extension and associated changes

49 Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6PZ: Dormer to side of dwelling, conversion of existing garage. Construction of detached garage to front

146 Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HR: Increase in overall roof height of 0.75m, with maximum eaves height of 6.7m and maximum ridge height of 9.4m above ground level, to create an additional storey to the existing dwelling

1 Leafield Drive, Wakefield, WF2 0FT: Single storey extension to rear and first floor extension to side above existing garage

28 Park Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 8DS:: Single storey extension to rear

278A Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2AD: Certificate of lawful proposed use for change of use of first floor

9 Stubbs Close, Pontefract, WF8 4TE: Proposed garden studio

Silkwood Farm Pub Restaurant, Mothers Way, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9TR: Installation of painted timber cladding to front/south-eastern elevation of building

4 Elmwood Garth, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LR: Dormers to front and rear and alterations to openings inclusive of two windows inserted to the side/south elevation (part-retrospective)

Wrangham, Philips Lane, Darrington, Pontefract WF8 3BH: Single storey rear and side extensions, first floor front extension, front porch, single storey side garage extension and rear roof terrace extension with changes to external materials

97 Bevin Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 3ER: Single storey extension to front, first floor extension to rear

Yankin Villa, Ninevah Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AW: Proposed construction of detached self-build dwellinghouse and garage to replace existing, alterations to vehicular access and new boundary wall

2 and 4 Bleakley Avenue, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2N.: Conversion from two dwellings into single dwelling, two storey front and rear extension, canopy to front

14 Rookhill Road, Pontefract, WF8 2BY: Single storey rear extension and two storey side extension

REFUSED

38 Park Lane, Bretton, Wakefiel,d WF4 4JT: Installation of three conservation velux rooflights on north east elevation

Land off Bondgate, Pontefract: Construction of a new detached dwelling

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

1 Duke of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PD: Change of use of a first floor office to a one bedroom flat