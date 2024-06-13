Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the latest planning decisions made by Wakefield Council.

The applications were decided the week beginning Monday, June 3.

APPROVED

5 Went Dale Road, Pontefract, WF8 3RG: Side extension to create ensuite extension

34 Beech Crescent, Castleford, WF10 3RJ: Single-storey extension to the side/rear including new ground floor window to the side elevation

Silverwood New Road, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JH: Fell sycamore

42 Westfield Road, Horbury, WF4 6EA: Single-storey front extension

135-137 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5AU: Single-storey extension to rear of shop

32 Woodland Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DD: Part single part two-storey rear extension, new entrance gates and parking area to front

1 The Croft, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LH: Part two-storey part single storey extension to side and garage conversion

Unit 200, land at Whistler Drive, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 5XH: Retrospective application for the erection of two non-illuminated fence mounted instruction signs and application for three proposed non-illuminated building mounted signs

2 Woodcroft, Wakefield, WF2 7LS: Proposed single-storey rear extension and porch to front elevation

9 Acme Terrace, Wakefield, WF1 5PT: Dormer for loft bedroom

12 Rishworth Street, Wakefield, WF1 3BY: Application for change of use to two apartments and external alterations

9 Fairfax Drive, Pontefract, WF8 1NU: Single-storey extension

20 Holme Farm Way, Pontefract, WF8 3FB: Air source heat pump

85-86 Junction 32 Outlet Shopping Village, Castleford, WF10 4FR: Part-internally illuminated advertisement scheme

82 High Street, Ossett, WF5 9RQ: Single-storey extension to rear

Stables on Goosehill Lane, Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF6 2JB: Demolition of stables building and construction of a single-storey dwelling

2 George Street, South Hiendley, S72 9BX: Residential development of six dwellings

Colt House, New Road, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JH: Demolition of existing workshop, raising of the roof, extensions and elevational alterations to existing dwelling house

White Horse Yard, Wakefield, WF1 1BB: Change of use from nightclub to place of worship

East House, 10 Church Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JF: Alteration of windows and openings to north west elevation

Rutland Mills (building 12), Tootal Street, Wakefield, WF1 5JN: Repair and refurbishment of existing building, including removal of modern lift overrun, introduction of doors through the west gable to link with the river pier, repair and rebuilding of the east gable, repair or replacement of windows, introduction of roof plant and associated landscaping, and use of the building for a flexible mix of commercial, business and service, micro-brewery, and art gallery/exhibition space

REFUSED

Willow Park Social Club, Baghill Lane, Pontefract ,WF8 2HD: Proposed fence to highway

13A Ropergate End Pontefract WF8 1JX: Change of use, extension and alteration of a single-storey building from hairdressers to hot food takeaway at ground floor and creation of roof terrace associated with adjoining public house

208 Lower Oxford Street, Castleford, WF10 4AH: External flue to rear elevation (retrospective)

WITHDRAWN

2A Beancroft Road, Castleford, WF10 5BN: Change of use from existing ground floor office to residential flat

Lupset Hotel Public House, 328 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8JF: New polycarbonate covered timber pergola to rear of building with festoon lighting, new picket fence to be installed at front

Dependall, California Drive, Castleford, WF10 5QH: Hazardous substance consent for storage of flammable aerosols

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

21 The Chestnuts, Pontefract, WF8 2QH: Single-storey extension to the rear with a maximum projection of 5.5m, maximum eaves height of 3m and maximum height of 3m