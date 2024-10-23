Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opinion is split over the approval of a planning application that will mean a pub in Pontefract is converted into shops and flats.

The former Nevisons Leap pub on Ferrybridge Road in Pontefract is set to become three ground floor retail units and two first floor flats.

Wakefield Council received an equal number of comments in favour of and opposed to the development.

A comment in support of the application said: “Great news! A derelict pub, which has been a significant issue in the neighborhood due to its association with crime and antisocial behavior, will undergo rejuvenation.

The former Nevisons Leap pub

"This initiative aims to offer essential housing for young people beginning their journey on the property ladder.

“Additionally, it will provide excellent places for small businesses, benefitting from significant passing trade and ample off-street parking.

"Hopefully some new jobs will be created as a result of these retail spaces, offsetting the loss of work when the pub closed.

"I'd rather it reopen as a thriving pub as a community amenity, with a family living above, but that business model is in decline.”

Opinion was split on the plans.

Some residents against the proposals were concerned about privacy.

One resident who objected said: “The planning for flats will overlook our house and garden.

"Security is also a big issue for us as we have had numerous problems over the last 12 months with anti-social behaviour from youths congregating, hurling abuse, throwing bricks at our windows, throwing rubbish into our garden, urinating through our fence, smoking substances, drug needles found, climbing on the roof, the list goes on.

“We would also like to know what these retail shops will be, we already have four convenience stores, and two takeaways within a mile of each other. Do we really need more?”

A case officer report from council planning officers said: “The proposal would not lead to a detrimental impact to highway safety or amenity.

"All other material planning considerations have been assessed in the application and the proposal is considered to meet the necessary requirements.”

The former pub is named after notorious 17th century highwayman William Nevison.

Nevison is reputed to have made a spectacular leap across a deep cutting on his horse, which is now across Ferrybridge Road, while being pursued by constables.