Disappointment as plans to convert Hemsworth fireplace shop into fish and chip restaurant are cancelled

By James Carney
Published 14th Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 16:37 GMT
A planning application to convert a fireplace shop into a fish and chip restaurant has been withdrawn.

The proposals for Hemsworth Fireplaces & Stoves on Market Street were broadly met with positivity from residents who commented on Wakefield Council’s website.

One comment said: “It will accommodate people who wish to dine in.

"I see no problems with this and will be a worthwhile addition to choice in our area.

The shop on Market Street. Picture by GoogleThe shop on Market Street. Picture by Google
The shop on Market Street. Picture by Google

"Many of our elderly residents still prefer traditional fare and this establishment will give them choice. Bring it on.”

Another said: “The current building is an utter eyesore and really drags that area down. Having something nice and new come to revive it would be fantastic.”

A further comment said: “It's currently in quite a state, so I feel it would be beneficial to turn it into a fish and chip restaurant and takeaway – as long as the applicants keep it attractive outside, tidy and clean up any customer's litter regularly.

"Please consider adding plenty of greenery and bee-friendly plants to brighten up the exterior.”

Of two objections received, one comment said: “We are overrun with food outlets in Hemsworth.

"Although the building in question is an absolute eyesore, I really don't believe that Hemsworth is short of or needs anymore food outlets.”

Under the plans the restaurant would have employed five full-time and 10 part-time staff.

It would have opened from 11.30am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays and bank holidays.

A floorplan of the building supplied with the application includes a takeaway area and a restaurant with enough room for 70 to 80 people.

