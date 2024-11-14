Disappointment as plans to convert Hemsworth fireplace shop into fish and chip restaurant are cancelled
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The proposals for Hemsworth Fireplaces & Stoves on Market Street were broadly met with positivity from residents who commented on Wakefield Council’s website.
One comment said: “It will accommodate people who wish to dine in.
"I see no problems with this and will be a worthwhile addition to choice in our area.
"Many of our elderly residents still prefer traditional fare and this establishment will give them choice. Bring it on.”
Another said: “The current building is an utter eyesore and really drags that area down. Having something nice and new come to revive it would be fantastic.”
A further comment said: “It's currently in quite a state, so I feel it would be beneficial to turn it into a fish and chip restaurant and takeaway – as long as the applicants keep it attractive outside, tidy and clean up any customer's litter regularly.
"Please consider adding plenty of greenery and bee-friendly plants to brighten up the exterior.”
Of two objections received, one comment said: “We are overrun with food outlets in Hemsworth.
"Although the building in question is an absolute eyesore, I really don't believe that Hemsworth is short of or needs anymore food outlets.”
Under the plans the restaurant would have employed five full-time and 10 part-time staff.
It would have opened from 11.30am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays and bank holidays.
A floorplan of the building supplied with the application includes a takeaway area and a restaurant with enough room for 70 to 80 people.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.