Rubbish was left dumped by revellers at Pugneys Country Park last June, and again in March of this year, during spells of hot weather.

In a passionate plea during a Q&A session on Tuesday, Councillor Denise Jeffery said she was furious the local authority has to stump up millions a year to pick waste up off the streets.

Dropped rubbish continues to be a blight on several parts of the district, with ugly images of a litter drop at Sandal Castle causing an angry stir on social media earlier this year.

Asked about the issue during a Facebook Q&A today, Councillor Jeffery responded: "We spend millions of pounds dealing with litter that's dropped across this district and quite frankly it's a disgrace.

Rubbish dumped at Sandal Castle earlier this year. Picture courtesy of Wendy Carter-Firth/Facebook.

"It's very depressing when we spend a lot of money trying to keep everything nice and people are just throwing litter down."

Coun Jeffery referenced education programmes in schools about littering, which she suggested were designed to get children "shaming adults into not doing it".

And she blasted those who left mountains of rubbish at Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield after a short spell of hot weather in late March.

The council leader added: "It's their money we're using - £5million to £6m a year. We could so much more with that money.

Coun Jeffery pleaded with litterers to stop.

"I'm quite angry about how people are behaving.

"The Wakefield district seems to be one of the places where people think that the council will just pick it up - "We pay our council tax, so we can drop the litter".

"But we're wasting public money on this and I do feel strong about it.

"We've got some marvellous people who are out picking up litter on a daily basis and they've made it their social activity.

"But I just make a plea to the people of this district - please stop dropping litter, and we can spend the money on other things."