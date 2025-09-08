Earthquake in Pontefract: Seismic activity registering on the Richter scale felt in Pontefract over the weekend

By Kara McKune
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:15 BST
An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale was felt in Pontefract yesterday,placeholder image
An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale was felt in Pontefract yesterday,
Movement registering on the Richter scale was felt in Pontefract over the weekend.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) website recorded that the ‘earthquake’ took place yesterday (Sunday, September 7) at 8.49am, near Pontefract.

On average, several hundred earthquakes are detected by the British Geological Survey throughout the country each year, but almost all of them are far too faint to be felt by humans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ‘earthquake’ registered at 2.6 on the Richter magnitude scale – which measures the strength of earthquakes across the world.

This is the highest recorded earthquake on that scale within the country, since a 3.1 one in Inchlaggan, in Scotland, on August 1.

The specific latitude of the Pontefract quake was 53.693329, whilst the longitude was -1.366.

The BGS also recorded that the depth of the movement was 27 kilometres.

Posting to social media, on Pontefract resident said: “Anyone feel the earth move this morning?” Whilst another said they felt “very slight movement”.

Related topics:PontefractScotland
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice