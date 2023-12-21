Environmental survey to be conducted on Wakefield farm that could be site chosen for 100 new homes

A planning application for 100 new homes in Wakefield is set to be submitted after an environmental survey of a farm is carried out.

The survey is intended to assess the impact of the homes, as well as space for new business, at Broad Cut Farm on Denby Dale Road.

An environmental impact assessment says developer Spawforths is planning to submit a planning application for up to 100 residential dwellings and construction of “employment floorspace”, as well as associated servicing and infrastructure, on the land at Broad Cut Farm, on behalf of AAA Property Group.

This will initially be an outline planning application and all matters apart from means of access will be considered at a later date.

A report to be considered by Wakefield Council says: “Whilst the proposed development is considered to be appropriate for the site, it is accepted

that the development will have an impact on the environment both in the context of the site and the wider area.

"These impacts can be both positive and negative.”

It says the proposal is for a “high quality and innovative, campus style manufacturing and employment hub for Wakefield, providing a range of employment buildings, of flexible unit sizes, with shared facilities and services”.

The scheme will consist of up to 39,000 sq. m.for the manufacturing, logistics and research and development sectors located to the north of the site.

It said the “high-quality residential development” would consist of up to 100 dwellings, on 2.6 hectares of land located to the southern area of the site and closest to existing residential development.

It added: “A range of types, sizes and tenures will be provided, including provision of affordable housing, associated car parking, garages, access, landscaping, open space, and drainage provision.”

All the buildings and structures within would be demolished to allow for the redevelopment under the plan.

In 2019 plans were rejected to turn the farm into a caravan site.