Festival of the Earth parade to march through Wakefield city centre this weekend

An Earth Spectacular celebration event is taking place on Sunday, September 5 with street food, interactive workshops and live entertainment alongside an environmental themed parade.

The parade will celebrate the Festival of the Earth by including animals and creatures from across the world as inflatables, costumed performers and giant puppets. The parade will be 30 minutes long and will run at 3pm and again at 7pm.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We are proud to host such creative, thought provoking and immersive exhibitions and experiences as part of our amazing Festival of the Earth celebrations.

Festival of the Earth

“Climate change is a major issue affecting all our lives – and through creativity and culture – we want to be able to inspire people to make positive choices in their lives. And this festival is a fun and interactive way to do just that.

“These innovative and unique exhibitions not only celebrate the work of amazing local artists, but show the wonderful creative events we can bring to the district for visitors to enjoy as we bid to become City of Culture 2025.”

Festival of the Earth which started in July, has events continuing until October 2021 - and encourages local communities to work with the Council to make positive environmental changes to their daily lives and help tackle climate change - while having loads of fun.

In 2019, Wakefield Council declared a climate emergency and have created an action plan to help the Council become a carbon neutral organisation by 2030.

Festival of the Earth features exhibitions, installations, workshops, performances and an eco-themed speciality market, with activities taking place across the district.

For more information about the festival, please visit expwake.co/EarthFestWFD