Festival of the Earth will take to the stage at the Theatre Royal Wakefield

From the end of September, the theatre will present a series of extracts from plays about climate change read by professional actors.

Taking place in the Walker Studio, this series of four free events will include a discussion with the audience, cast and director and be an opportunity for residents and visitors to once again enjoy live performances in Wakefield

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “It’s great to involve another of our district’s favourite cultural venues in the festival celebrations and these events help us to continue to raise the important issue of climate change in a fun and engaging way.”

Theatre Royal Wakefield

Katie Town, executive director of Theatre Royal Wakefield, said: “We are really pleased to be presenting extracts from this important body of work.

“The script readings that form A Climate Emergency are designed to inspire whilst the discussions with director and cast will challenge and engage audiences in this incredibly important subject.

“We are grateful to Wakefield Council for funding this project as part of their Festival of The Earth.”