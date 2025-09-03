Firm that owns Welbeck Landfill Site in Normanton unveils plans for new recycling plant in Knottingley

The firm that operates a controversial waste management site in the Wakefield district is planning to create a recycling plant elsewhere in the district.

FCC Environment, which runs Welbeck Waste Management site, said it was inviting the public to have a say on plans for a new “cutting edge” facility in Knottingley.

It would be located on the former Croda and Tradebe waste site on Weeland Road.

The firm said the proposed Waste to Resource Facility would “transform an existing brownfield waste management site while enhancing the region’s recycling capabilities".

It said the new facilities would secure existing jobs and create further employment totaling 30 to 40 permanent jobs.

Kellie-Marie Burston, speaking on behalf of FCC Environment, said: “Our plans place West Yorkshire at the heart of sustainable waste innovation.

“By recovering valuable materials from industrial and chemical waste, we’re supporting the circular economy and creating skilled jobs locally.

“The brownfield site’s strategic location and existing infrastructure make it ideal for this kind of development.

“We’re committed to working closely with the community and stakeholders to ensure the final plans reflect local and regional priorities and deliver long-term benefits."

FCC Environment said it was “looking to support the UK’s efforts to recover valuable materials from industrial and chemical waste by consolidating a number of processes into a single integrated facility”.

Local residents are now invited to find out more and share their views on the plans throughout a two-week consultation.

A public event will be held tomorrow (Thursday, September 4) between 2pm and 6pm at Knottingley Club, 29 Hill Top, Knottingley.

Feedback can also be shared online, via email and by phone.

The firm said it was committed to “comprehensive local consultation”.

Members of the public can get involved by visiting a dedicated consultation website at knottingleywtr.fccenvironment.co.uk.

Contacting the team via email at [email protected], calling 0800 066 8941 or attending the upcoming consultation event.

It said feedback received would help inform the final design and planning application, which is expected to be submitted to Wakefield Council later this year.

In February the council lost its legal battle to stop waste being tipped at Welbeck.

The Planning Inspectorate upheld an appeal lodged by the operators after the company was refused planning permission to be allowed to continue dumping material at the facility.