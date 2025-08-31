Former Horbury computer shop could become microbar extension

By James Carney
Published 31st Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
A planning application has been submitted to extend a microbrewery into a former computer shop.

The plans are for a property next to The Liquor Cabinet on Queen Street in Horbury.

A design and access statement provided on behalf of the applicant said: "No historic fabric of note will be lost.

"The proposed internal alteration is reversible and confined to modern construction elements.

“The character and use of the premises as part of the town’s active high street will be maintained and enhanced.

“The proposed works are minor, reversible, and have no material impact on the character or appearance of the Horbury Conservation Area.

"The extension will support the continued viable use of the premises, contributing to the area's vitality. No harm will result, and the proposal aligns with local and national heritage policies.”

The statement said property itself is not listed and but, as part of the broader conservation area, is subject to policies aimed at preserving and enhancing the area's historic character.

