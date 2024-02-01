Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, plans were approved to convert the 200-year-old Wood Street building into a bar, cafe and events space as part of a regeneration of the city’s Civic Quarter.

The “village hub” plan could allow other possible uses including a cinema, theatre, dance hall or live music venue.

Finally restoring the building, which was last used as a crown court building in 1993, would be considered a key component of the city’s regeneration.

The old Crown Court in Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

But it was a long time before a positive result was guaranteed.

Kevin Trickett, president of Wakefield Civic Society welcomed the approval of the application and believes it will be a key element of a revitalised city centre.

But he criticised the process that took more than three decades and resulted in damage to the structure of the building.

He said: "The building has stood empty for far too long – in fact, for over thirty years – and during that time it’s condition deteriorated significantly, in part due to neglect but not helped by the theft of lead from the roof.

Wakefield Council bought the former crown court building, pictured in 2015

"This has been an object lesson in what not to do with historic buildings. It was sold on the open market to a private developer.

"A project to convert it into a bar and restaurant foundered but not until some rather unsympathetic changes had been made to the interior – ripping out some of the original features that made the building so distinctive.

"Then the building just stood empty, a brooding rotting hulk in the ‘civic quarter’ of our city.”

Wakefield Council stepped in to buy the property using its compulsory purchase powers.

Mr Trickett said: "This was a positive step, but it was one that shouldn’t have been necessary, of course.

"They were able to stabilise the building pending a new use being found."

It has since been passed to Leeds firm Rushbond, which has extensive experience restoring old buildings.

Mr Trickett added: “Given that the building consists mainly of three vast open court rooms, it would be a difficult challenge for any developer.

"That the building has now been acquired by Rushbond, a company with a long tradition of sympathetic restoration of historic properties, is very good news for the city and the proposal to turn the building into a ‘village hub’ is an innovative response to the repurposing of an imposing old building.

"When complete, the building will attract new footfall and bring added vibrancy to this part of Wakefield.”

Recommending the scheme for approval, a planning officer’s report added: “The proposed development will allow for the preservation of features of architectural, archaeological and historic interest and contribute significantly to the public benefit of retaining the building in a use that has the potential to benefit everyone that uses it.”

In March 2021, the council agreed to transform the civic quarter into a new neighbourhood of homes and public facilities.