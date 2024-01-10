Former market hall set to reopen as Wakefield Exchange venue in late 2024 will be 'important for city's regeneration'

A new venue for Wakefield from the city’s old market hall will open later this year.

The former hall is set to reopen as venue and multi-use space Wakefield Exchange when an ongoing £7.7m project is completed.

Yorkshire building firm William Birch & Sons Ltd is carrying out the renovation which will see the site turned into a creative hub.

Wakefield Council said it was an important part of the local authority’s plans for regeneration in 2024.

Work continues on Wakefield Exchange. January 2024

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Work is progressing well on transforming the site into Wakefield Exchange - a stunning new creative events space, with independent food and drink, as well as high-end workspaces and studios for skills development.

“The building is planned to open to the public in late 2024 providing an exciting programme of events and activities showcasing local talent and beyond, with spaces for digital and creative businesses.

“Wakefield Exchange will play an important part in the regeneration of the city centre, attracting visitors and providing exciting opportunities for local people of all ages.

“There has already been a lot of interest in the site from local businesses and we’re really excited to already have our first tenant, Unlimited, who commission extraordinary works from disabled artists that challenge and change the world.”

Wakefield Exchange has been funded by The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, through the Cultural Development Fund, which is administered by Arts Council England, and by Wakefield Council.

The last trader left the hall in November 2018, which was the last time the building operated as a market.

Lynn Fawcett ran Caffe Olivia at the hall for a decade and her family had traded in Wakefield for more than 50 years.

Since then the building has been used as the main venue for 2019’s Festival of the Moon, a three-week festival of science and arts.

It attracted 30,000 visitors and included performances from Cribs' drummer Ross Jarman and indie rock act Public Service Broadcasting, as well as a giant replica of the moon at the centre of the hall.