From left to right: Matt Wilson, Wakefield East councillor Akef Akbar and Kiran Anya.

More than 600 people have signed a petition calling for community woodland on the old Parkhill Colliery site in Wakefield to be saved from the chop.

The trees, which in total number around 400, were planted in 2001 by schoolchildren after the mine had closed.

But last December developers Bridge Homes were given planning permission to fell them all to make way for more homes on the flagship City Fields estate, in the city's Eastmoor area.

The trees were planted by children at the turn of the century.

Wakefield Council, which has prided itself on its environmental and tree-planting record in recent years, has said it's in talks with the company over the possibility of saving at least some of the trees.

But speaking at a full council meeting on Wednesday, Wakefield East councillor Akef Akbar (Conservatives) said: "In Eastmoor, trees are being ripped down over and over and over again.

"What message are we sending out over the environment?

"The residents of Eastmoor are quite disappointed. I understand there's a balancing act for residential development, but when will we stop hammering Eastmoor?

Neighbours are desperate to save the trees.

"Will we have any greenery left?"

The Labour council's deputy leader, Jack Hemingway, said he recognised the concern around the issue.

He replied: "It causes me anguish to see trees being felled.

"It's important as a council that we're consistent with our messaging and we do want to plant more trees.

On the decision to grant planning permission specifically, Coun Hemingway added: "Planning is a complex issue and the committee has to consider a range of factors - not just the environment but national policy, local policy and all sorts of issues - to reach an impartial decision.

"I do understand the particular concerns in this case.

"Discussions have been taking place within the council to see what could be done to maybe save some of these trees.

"We've also approached Bridge Homes to see if any of the trees might be saved and what mitigations they might want to put in place.

"I can assure you we're taking this very seriously."

Councillor Akbar told the meeting that some of his local residents had suggested the council's relationship with Bridge Homes had been a factor in the decision to allow planning permission.

The Castleford-based firm was set up as a partnership between the council and social housing supplier Wakefield District Housing (WDH) in 2014.

Companies House documents suggest any profits it makes are redistributed between the two organisations.

But Coun Hemingway told Coun Akbar: "I don't think (what you've said) is necessarily the case, but I'm not in charge of planning so I wouldn't like to comment on that."

In their recommendation to the planning committee in December, council officers recommended the scheme be approved, citing the fact that the land had previously been earmarked to form part of the City Fields development.

Councillors had the final say on the plans however, voting in favour of them.