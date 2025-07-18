Heath battery site scheme rejected by councillors

Plans to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) close to a Wakefield village have been rejected by councillors.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee unanimously voted against a recommendation to approve the scheme at Heath Common.

More than 1,200 residents, along with MPs and councillors, objected to proposals to install 72 containers storing lithium ion batteries on farmland.

BESS facilities take in power from renewable energy sources and then release it back to the National Grid when demand is high.

Opponents said the development could pose a fire risk to residents and harm the local conservation area.

However, the scheme could still go ahead after applicant Harmony Energy lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate over a three-year delay in the council determining the application.

A public inquiry is expected to be held over the matter at a date yet to be confirmed.

Speaking against the scheme at a meeting on Thursday (July 17), Normanton councillor Julie Medford said: “The area we are talking about today is commonly referred to as Wakefield’s jewel in the crown.

“In all my years as a parish and district councillor, I have never seen so much opposition to a plan. This area is so unique.

“Our duty is to represent the views of our constituents.

“It this goes ahead, my children will not know this area. Neither will my grandchildren. The heritage will be lost in their lifetime.

“Thousands enjoy Heath Common, week in and week out.

“It’s enjoyed by young, old, rich and poor.

“We can’t lose this. It’s the one place we are going to have left.

Addressing committee members, Coun Medford said: “Please do not grant this industrialisation.

“Are we going to be the council that ignores the views of these residents? Are we going to be the council that took away a vital green space?

“Are we going to be the council that took away a very special heritage village forever? Is this really going to be our legacy?”

Anne-Marie Nicholson, chair of Wakefield and District Gypsy and Travellers’ Association, spoke on behalf of the traveller community which is situated close to the site.

She said: “If there was a fire on this site due to the battery farm the impact would be devastating.

“We have elderly residents on site. We have children there who have autism and asthma.”

Tessa Fletcher, senior planning manager at Harmony Energy, said the company operated renewable energy projects across Europe.

Ms Fletcher said the firm had a “strong track record” in the sector and operated 17 battery sites across the UK.

She said: “We welcome the officer’s recommendation for approval, which states there are no technical reasons for the refusal of planning permission.

“We understand the public concerns that have been raised and want to be transparent about our approach.

“Harmony Energy has an excellent health and safety track record.

“Battery technology has been proven to be extremely safe, with over 160 sites safely operating in the UK and many thousands more across the globe.

“Battery energy storage would not form a core part of the UK’s strategy to manage our grid network if the risks were as high as suggested.

“We have worked extensively on the site’s design to reduce the visual impact and to ensure it is screened from day one.

“We have worked with the council’s own conservation officer to enhance the heritage benefits of the site.”

The I Love Heath Common group was set up in opposition to the scheme in 2022.

Campaigners said two historical buildings – the Grade II-listed Dame Mary Bolles Water Tower and the Whittling Well – are situated less than 100m from the proposed BESS site.

After the meeting, a spokesperson for the group said: “We are hugely relieved the councillors have found in favour of the very strong planning and heritage arguments made against this hugely damaging proposal and agreed to defend the appeal.

“We want to say thank you for the incredible support we have received over the last three years.

“We will continue this fight to protect this important landscape for future generations and look forward to putting our case before the Planning Inspectorate.”

The planning application for the site was submitted in 2022 and a council report outlined reasons for the delay in a decision on the scheme, which included changes to national planning policy and the area’s Local Plan.

A spokesperson for Harmony Energy said: “We are disappointed by the decision.

“This application was prepared in line with both national and local planning policy to support the UK’s transition to a lower-carbon homegrown energy system, enhance the nation’s energy security, and ultimately lower bills for consumers.

“We have taken a careful and considerate approach throughout – engaging with stakeholders and selecting a site that is visually contained and situated alongside an existing substation.

“We worked closely with the council’s own conservation officer to ensure the proposals enhanced local heritage, including measures to improve visibility and access to the Dame Mary Bolles water tower, as well as to reflect historic landscaping through tree planting.

“We remain committed to bringing forward this vitally important infrastructure through the ongoing appeal process.”