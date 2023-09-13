News you can trust since 1852
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Helicopters spotted at Emley Moor mast as temporary tower is taken down

Work has started to dismantle a temporary transmitter tower at Emley Moor.
By James Carney
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Following the successful switchover back to the main tower, work recently began to remove the broadcasting equipment from the temporary mast.

More work is now being undertaken to remove the actual structure.

Helicopters have been spotted helping take parts of the structure down.

The temporary mast at Emley is being dismantled. Picture Scott MerryleesThe temporary mast at Emley is being dismantled. Picture Scott Merrylees
The temporary mast at Emley is being dismantled. Picture Scott Merrylees
The site will be completely closed for a period of time.

People are asked to stay away from the site while the work is ongoing.

The temporary mast was required to enable engineers to update the antenna on the tower as part of the nationwide 700Mhz Clearance project to clear some frequencies that were used for TV to be used for mobile data.

The temporary mast at Emley is being dismantled. Picture Scott MerryleesThe temporary mast at Emley is being dismantled. Picture Scott Merrylees
The temporary mast at Emley is being dismantled. Picture Scott Merrylees

The clearance programme was a major infrastructure project marking the biggest change to the terrestrial TV network since digital switchover.

The concrete tower at Emley began transmitting in 1971 and is a Grade II listed building. It is 1,084ft (330.4m) tall.

