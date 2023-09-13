Helicopters spotted at Emley Moor mast as temporary tower is taken down
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the successful switchover back to the main tower, work recently began to remove the broadcasting equipment from the temporary mast.
More work is now being undertaken to remove the actual structure.
Helicopters have been spotted helping take parts of the structure down.
The site will be completely closed for a period of time.
People are asked to stay away from the site while the work is ongoing.
The temporary mast was required to enable engineers to update the antenna on the tower as part of the nationwide 700Mhz Clearance project to clear some frequencies that were used for TV to be used for mobile data.
The clearance programme was a major infrastructure project marking the biggest change to the terrestrial TV network since digital switchover.
The concrete tower at Emley began transmitting in 1971 and is a Grade II listed building. It is 1,084ft (330.4m) tall.