Helicopters spotted at Emley Moor mast as temporary tower is taken down

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the successful switchover back to the main tower, work recently began to remove the broadcasting equipment from the temporary mast.

More work is now being undertaken to remove the actual structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helicopters have been spotted helping take parts of the structure down.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The temporary mast at Emley is being dismantled. Picture Scott Merrylees

The site will be completely closed for a period of time.

People are asked to stay away from the site while the work is ongoing.

The temporary mast was required to enable engineers to update the antenna on the tower as part of the nationwide 700Mhz Clearance project to clear some frequencies that were used for TV to be used for mobile data.

The temporary mast at Emley is being dismantled. Picture Scott Merrylees

The clearance programme was a major infrastructure project marking the biggest change to the terrestrial TV network since digital switchover.