WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING: Major refurb in pipeline for high school and bridge could be built over beck

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposals were validated by Wakefield Council the weeks beginning July 31, August 7 and August 14

Capri, Leeds Road, Wakefield WF1 2QF: First-floor extension, balcony and staircase

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water Sewage Plant, Hardwick Road, Pontefract, WF8 3QY: Motor control centre, ferric dosing kiosk, thickening, kiosk and washwater kiosk

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image

108A Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3BH: Part demolition of existing garage and remodel to create outbuilding

16 Leeds Road, Ossett, WF5 9QA: Insulation and render coating and replacement windows

19 and 33 Longacre, Castleford, WF10 5AH: Demolition of garage at 19 Longacre, and construction of seven dwellings with gardens and parking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christchurch, Horbury Road, Ossett, WF5 0BN: Replacement of notice boards

Unit A first floor, Waterfront House, New Brunswick Street, Wakefield, WF1 5QR: Single-storey platform lift

Kings Croft, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA: 2m steel mesh security fence

Pontefract Road, Knottingley, WF11 0BJ: Variation of conditions (approved plans and driveway gradients)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

85 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Three outbuildings and a stable

27A Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LJ: Alterations to stable block

Horbury Junction, Caldervale Road, Horbury: Security fencing and gates

10 St James Road, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3FR: Retention of summer house to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Ford Street, Kinsley, WF9 5ED: Variation of condition (approved plans)

21 Park Lane, Featherstone, WF7 6BL: Discharge of condition (biodiversity)

Pavilion, Old Cricket Ground, Chevet Hall, Chevet Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 6PT: Removal of condition (permitted development rights)

Skills Xchange, Wakefield College, Thunderhead Ridge, Castleford, WF10 4UA: Two-storey educational facility building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stonewald Patience Lane, Normanton, WF6 2JZ: Fell larch tree

5-7 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JZ: Change of use to the first and second floor from office space to four flats. Replace front windows with double glazed aluminium. Replace rear windows with double glazed PVCu. New entrance to the flats by replacing part of the shop front to 5

22 Mill Hill Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HR: Outline application for two detached dwellings on brownfield site

8 Ambleside Drive, Walton, WF2 6TJ: Fell pine

47 Parklands Drive, Horbury, WF4 5BR: Two-storey side extension with carport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3QY: Various tree works

Grove Hall Farm, Great North Road, Knottingley, WF11 0AD: Conversion of agricultural barns to five two-bed dwellinghouses

Haigh Lane and Woolley Edge Lane, Wakefield: Screening opinion to confirm whether there is a requirement for environmental impact assessment for proposed solar farm

41 Clarendon Street, Wakefield, WF1 3LX: Security/boundary fence and gates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birkwood Farm, Wood Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RZ: Variation or removal of condition (occupation restriction)

Land between 7 and 9 Marshall Street, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HT: Two-storey dwelling on land between two existing terraces.

22 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1SP: Illuminated signage

13 Weetworth Park, Castleford, WF10 4DP: Ash and sycamore – draw back branches nearest house by up to 2m

Thornhill House, Thornhill Street, Wakefield, WF1 1NL: Discharge of condition (radon)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 Castle Way, Pontefract, WF8 2FY: Loft conversion - 3m wide rear dormer, velux roof windows

160 Bradford Road Wakefield WF1 2AS: Single-storey side extension, increase in roof height, 1.8m high gates and fence

14 Netherwood Avenue, Castleford, WF10 2QW: Change of use from dwelling house to residential home

6 Kendal Croft, Townville, Castleford, WF10 3TB: Partial demolition of conservatory to replace with sun lounge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broad Lane Business Centre, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2JX: Discharge of condition (verification report) for plots 10-19

The New Airedale, Holywell Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HH: Discharge of condition (details of external plant)

40 Mayors Walk, Pontefract, WF8 2RR: Detached outbuilding

14 Headingley Mews, Wakefield, WF1 3AB: Single-storey extension

Carleton Community High School, Green Lane, Pontefract WF8 3NW: Part redevelopment including part demolition, three-storey teaching building and two canopies, refurbishment of sports hall, and new multi-use games area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Market Place, Normanton, WF6 2AU: Change of use from garage to disabled person's flat

3 Marriott Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6RP: Reduce canopy of oak tree overhanging courts

34 Westfield Road, Horbury, WF4 6EA: Two and single-storey extensions, vehicle access and dropped kerb

17 Church View, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PF: Change of use from dwelling to mixed use dwelling and dog day care

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 High Street, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EB: Detached dwelling

Church House pub, Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3LA: Single-storey extension, marking of car parking area, alteration of window to fire door, hardstanding, timber panel fence and festoon lighting

Crossley Street, New Sharlston, WF4 1BQ: Unauthorised works-construction of stable block and fence

35A Brooksfield, South Kirkby, WF9 3DL: First-floor extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

67A Springstone Avenue, Ossett, WF5 9EH: Dormer extension following the demolition of the rear dormer and front boundary treatment and extend drop kerb

Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 9NJ: Vehicular and pedestrian bridge/access over Alverthorpe Beck, demolition of bridge and flood defence walls, creation of part of access road and flood defence walls

Trinity Academy Cathedral School, Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8 QF: Retrospective application for 127m, 2.4m-high green anticlimb fencing

23 Brentlea Avenue Wakefield WF2 7SE: Demolition of conservatory, dismantling and relocating sectional garage, and proposed single-storey extension

9 Crest Drive, Pontefract, WF8 2RA: Single-storey extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

59 Coach Road, Outwood, WF1 3EX: Loft conversion and roof windows

201 Wakefield Road, Normanton, WF6 1BP: Conversion of outbuilding to create dwelling

Former Frickley Colliery, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall: Discharge of condition (layout and parking)

11 Finkle Street, Woolley, WF4 2LA: Single-storey extension

Rutland Mills, Tootal Street, Wakefield: Discharge of condition (external stair core) for building 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dental surgery, 11 Station Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5BE: Change of use from health service to HMO

Marygate House, 14-16 Marygate, Wakefield, WF1 1NX: Discharge of conditions (radon and bin store detail)

Minsthorpe Community College, Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2UJ: Discharge of condition (archaeology)

Ibstock Brick, Swine Lane, Nostell, Wakefield, WF4 1QH: Discharge of conditions (proof of land stability measures, verification report for contaminated land, and verification report for gas protection)