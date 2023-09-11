WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING: Major refurb in pipeline for high school and bridge could be built over beck
The proposals were validated by Wakefield Council the weeks beginning July 31, August 7 and August 14
Capri, Leeds Road, Wakefield WF1 2QF: First-floor extension, balcony and staircase
Yorkshire Water Sewage Plant, Hardwick Road, Pontefract, WF8 3QY: Motor control centre, ferric dosing kiosk, thickening, kiosk and washwater kiosk
108A Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3BH: Part demolition of existing garage and remodel to create outbuilding
16 Leeds Road, Ossett, WF5 9QA: Insulation and render coating and replacement windows
19 and 33 Longacre, Castleford, WF10 5AH: Demolition of garage at 19 Longacre, and construction of seven dwellings with gardens and parking
Christchurch, Horbury Road, Ossett, WF5 0BN: Replacement of notice boards
Unit A first floor, Waterfront House, New Brunswick Street, Wakefield, WF1 5QR: Single-storey platform lift
Kings Croft, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA: 2m steel mesh security fence
Pontefract Road, Knottingley, WF11 0BJ: Variation of conditions (approved plans and driveway gradients)
85 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Three outbuildings and a stable
27A Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LJ: Alterations to stable block
Horbury Junction, Caldervale Road, Horbury: Security fencing and gates
10 St James Road, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3FR: Retention of summer house to rear
1 Ford Street, Kinsley, WF9 5ED: Variation of condition (approved plans)
21 Park Lane, Featherstone, WF7 6BL: Discharge of condition (biodiversity)
Pavilion, Old Cricket Ground, Chevet Hall, Chevet Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 6PT: Removal of condition (permitted development rights)
Skills Xchange, Wakefield College, Thunderhead Ridge, Castleford, WF10 4UA: Two-storey educational facility building
Stonewald Patience Lane, Normanton, WF6 2JZ: Fell larch tree
5-7 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JZ: Change of use to the first and second floor from office space to four flats. Replace front windows with double glazed aluminium. Replace rear windows with double glazed PVCu. New entrance to the flats by replacing part of the shop front to 5
22 Mill Hill Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HR: Outline application for two detached dwellings on brownfield site
8 Ambleside Drive, Walton, WF2 6TJ: Fell pine
47 Parklands Drive, Horbury, WF4 5BR: Two-storey side extension with carport
Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3QY: Various tree works
Grove Hall Farm, Great North Road, Knottingley, WF11 0AD: Conversion of agricultural barns to five two-bed dwellinghouses
Haigh Lane and Woolley Edge Lane, Wakefield: Screening opinion to confirm whether there is a requirement for environmental impact assessment for proposed solar farm
41 Clarendon Street, Wakefield, WF1 3LX: Security/boundary fence and gates
Birkwood Farm, Wood Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RZ: Variation or removal of condition (occupation restriction)
Land between 7 and 9 Marshall Street, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HT: Two-storey dwelling on land between two existing terraces.
22 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1SP: Illuminated signage
13 Weetworth Park, Castleford, WF10 4DP: Ash and sycamore – draw back branches nearest house by up to 2m
Thornhill House, Thornhill Street, Wakefield, WF1 1NL: Discharge of condition (radon)
15 Castle Way, Pontefract, WF8 2FY: Loft conversion - 3m wide rear dormer, velux roof windows
160 Bradford Road Wakefield WF1 2AS: Single-storey side extension, increase in roof height, 1.8m high gates and fence
14 Netherwood Avenue, Castleford, WF10 2QW: Change of use from dwelling house to residential home
6 Kendal Croft, Townville, Castleford, WF10 3TB: Partial demolition of conservatory to replace with sun lounge
Broad Lane Business Centre, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2JX: Discharge of condition (verification report) for plots 10-19
The New Airedale, Holywell Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HH: Discharge of condition (details of external plant)
40 Mayors Walk, Pontefract, WF8 2RR: Detached outbuilding
14 Headingley Mews, Wakefield, WF1 3AB: Single-storey extension
Carleton Community High School, Green Lane, Pontefract WF8 3NW: Part redevelopment including part demolition, three-storey teaching building and two canopies, refurbishment of sports hall, and new multi-use games area
7 Market Place, Normanton, WF6 2AU: Change of use from garage to disabled person's flat
3 Marriott Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6RP: Reduce canopy of oak tree overhanging courts
34 Westfield Road, Horbury, WF4 6EA: Two and single-storey extensions, vehicle access and dropped kerb
17 Church View, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PF: Change of use from dwelling to mixed use dwelling and dog day care
24 High Street, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EB: Detached dwelling
Church House pub, Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3LA: Single-storey extension, marking of car parking area, alteration of window to fire door, hardstanding, timber panel fence and festoon lighting
Crossley Street, New Sharlston, WF4 1BQ: Unauthorised works-construction of stable block and fence
35A Brooksfield, South Kirkby, WF9 3DL: First-floor extension
67A Springstone Avenue, Ossett, WF5 9EH: Dormer extension following the demolition of the rear dormer and front boundary treatment and extend drop kerb
Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 9NJ: Vehicular and pedestrian bridge/access over Alverthorpe Beck, demolition of bridge and flood defence walls, creation of part of access road and flood defence walls
Trinity Academy Cathedral School, Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8 QF: Retrospective application for 127m, 2.4m-high green anticlimb fencing
23 Brentlea Avenue Wakefield WF2 7SE: Demolition of conservatory, dismantling and relocating sectional garage, and proposed single-storey extension
9 Crest Drive, Pontefract, WF8 2RA: Single-storey extension
59 Coach Road, Outwood, WF1 3EX: Loft conversion and roof windows
201 Wakefield Road, Normanton, WF6 1BP: Conversion of outbuilding to create dwelling
Former Frickley Colliery, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall: Discharge of condition (layout and parking)
11 Finkle Street, Woolley, WF4 2LA: Single-storey extension
Rutland Mills, Tootal Street, Wakefield: Discharge of condition (external stair core) for building 6
Dental surgery, 11 Station Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5BE: Change of use from health service to HMO
Marygate House, 14-16 Marygate, Wakefield, WF1 1NX: Discharge of conditions (radon and bin store detail)
Minsthorpe Community College, Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2UJ: Discharge of condition (archaeology)
Ibstock Brick, Swine Lane, Nostell, Wakefield, WF4 1QH: Discharge of conditions (proof of land stability measures, verification report for contaminated land, and verification report for gas protection)
11 Chiltern Drive, Ackworth, WF7 7DW: Part two, part single-storey, conversion of garage, canopy to front