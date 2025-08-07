Hemsworth fish and chip restaurant planning application resubmitted

A plan to convert a building in Hemsworth in a fish and chip restaurant that was withdrawn over obesity concerns has been resubmitted.

The application to convert the former YMCA building on Grove Lane was withdrawn in April.

Wakefield Council officers said the scheme could have “negative impacts” for the town, which is considered to be among the most “health deprived".

The council’s healthy places officer said the new business would be close to schools and there was already an “abundance” of takeaways nearby.

Former YMCA in Hemsworth. Picture by Google

A health impact statement provided on behalf of the applicant said that steps had been taken to mitigate any negative impact on public health.

It said the restaurant would not sell energy drinks and a lighter batter would be used for the fish.

Salads, fruit, vegetables and yoghurt would also be available under the plans.

A design and access statement said it would bring an empty building back into use.

It said: “Currently the former YMCA building is empty and has been empty for over twelve months due to diminishing local interest and usage.

"Given that the building is currently empty, its conversion and refurbishment to form a joint fish and chip restaurant and takeaway will provide a much needed and appealing small business opportunity that will add to and compliment the immediate area and stop any further minor vandalism incidents on the building and a reduction of anti-social behaviour carried out in the rear secluded areas of the site.”

The scheme included providing 16 customer parking spaces to be accessed from Market Street.

It would include “minimal” changes to the building that would not affect neighbouring properties, the plans say.

The statement added: "The overall conversion works will transform the building while maintaining that essential good balance with the existing surrounding properties in terms of its change of use, user levels and its appearance.

“Due to the proposed change of use conversion works bringing back into use an empty property it will embrace good crime preventative measures in that consideration has been given to creating a safe and sustainable business as empty buildings that stand for long periods of time do attract vandalism and anti-social behaviour.