Here are the latest decided planning applications for the Wakefield district

The latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council are as follow.

The following decisions were made the week beginning Monday, May 27.

APPROVED

28 Poplar Avenue, Castleford, WF10 3QJ: Proposed removal of front porch recess and extension to rear

75 Castlegate Drive, Pontefract, WF8 4SH: Replacement pitched roof to existing garage

6 Highfield Avenue, Pontefract Road, Pontefract, WF8 2PT: Demolition of existing garage and construction of proposed residential annex

1 Wellington Place, Knottingley, WF11 8LG: Single-storey side extension.

Snydale Care Home, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HD: Proposed extension to care home

22 Beaumont Street, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HG: Single-storey side extension following removal of existing garage

54 Peel Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AN: Single-storey side extension

Kingdom Hall, Dearden Street, Ossett, WF5 8NR: Change of use from religious institute to an office and external alterations

Johnstone's Decorating Centre, 3E Willowbridge Way, Castleford, WF10 5NP: Installation of two steel storage containers to rear yard area (retrospective)

Goosehill Cottage Goosehill Lane Warmfield Wakefield WF6 2JB: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of replacement dwelling

The Mill, Mill Lane, South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF9 2DU: Two-storey side extension including dormer windows to front and rear

39 Keswick Drive,

Castleford, WF10 2RD: Hard landscaping to front, side and rear amenity areas (retrospective)

1 Laithes Close, Wakefield, WF2 9TN: First floor extension to side and single-storey extension to rear, internal alteration and demolition of existing conservatory

11 Wesley Street, Ossett, WF5 8ER: Proposed incorporation of dessert shop and takeaway to the rear of existing retail unit, with associated alterations to openings, external materials and boundary treatments

56 Duke of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PD: Change of use from hot food takeaway to residential ground floor flat with single-storey extension to rear and external alterations

Land adjacent to 134 Holmfield Close, Pontefract, WF8 2ND: Detached dwelling

5 Ropergate, Pontefract WF8 1LL: Change of use from beauty salon to vehicle hire with driver and booking office

REFUSED

6 and 8 Trinity Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BS: Dormer extensions to front and rear (retrospective)

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

Priestbridge Cottage, Mayors Walk, Pontefract, WF8 2RP: Single-storey extension to the rear with a maximum projection of 4.5m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m