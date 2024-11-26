Here's how you can get a FREE tree from Wakefield Council

People across Wakefield are being invited to claim free trees as part of the council’s efforts to achieve a net-zero district by 2038.

Trees are available to collect from every library in the district throughout November and December, while stocks last.

Residents can also collect a tree from Thornes Park Nursery on Sundays from 10am-12pm.

The trees,Birch, Hazel, Rowan, Blackthorn and Dogwood, are are all native species, chosen to benefit wildlife.

The trees will allow individuals to make a positive contribution to nature recovery and tackling climate change

Up to three trees can be collected per person. No appointment is required to collect trees.

Anyone who wants more than three trees should collect from Thornes Park Nursery.

Anyone collecting trees should bring a carrier bag to protect the roots. They must also have the landowner’s permission before planting the tree.

Each tree will capture a tonne of carbon when fully grown, help prevent flooding and provide food and shelter for wildlife.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Following on from the hugely successful giveaway last year, we’re pleased to offer free trees to residents once again.

“Trees will help us create a greener district, improve biodiversity and support wildlife. All while improving air quality and removing carbon from the atmosphere.

“We’re hoping as many people as possible will come forward to help us reforest our district. And support us to reach our net zero goals.”

The launch of the tree giveaway coincides with National Tree Week. Last year, we gave away over 4,000 trees to residents across the district – which can cover the equivalent of four hectares of land.