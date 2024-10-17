‘History will be repeated’: Meeting told of families being left homeless by floods as Pontefract housing scheme passed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build 210 homes in Pontefract have been approved despite pleas to reject the scheme over potential flooding risks.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead for the properties to be built on 7.5 hectares of farmland between Hardwick Road and Ackworth Road.

Two construction firms, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, will build the homes in a second second phase of development to the south of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application received 187 objections from residents concerned about flooding, traffic dangers and the loss of wildlife in the area.

Councillor George Ayre (left) and Ian Brown, a former Yorkshire Water manager, spoke against plans to build more than 200 homes on farmland in Pontefract.

George Ayre, councillor for Pontefract South ward, told a meeting at Wakefield Town Hall how flooding living next to the site had been left homeless due to flooding.

The Labour councillor said he had been campaigning against the development for six years as he urged committee members to turn down the plans.

Coun Ayre said: “When the first phase was built a number of residents to the south of the development were left homeless after only three weeks of being in the properties due to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some properties were four feet deep in water. Young families with babies were left with nowhere to go.

Wakefield Council's planning committee has been recommended to approve proposals to build 210 homes on farmland between Hardwick Road and Ackworth Road, in Pontefract. Google image.

“The developers took no responsibility. They showed a complete lack of remorse. They should not be allowed to build in Pontefract ever again never mind on the same exact site where they ruined so many lives.

“Their actions were abhorrent.”

Coun Ayre added: “Where this development is intended lies right in the middle of where it floods the worst.

“I am 100 percent confident that history will be repeated.”

Referring to road safety concerns, Coun Ayre said: “Over the last two years three children under the age of 16 have been knocked down by vehicles crossing Ackworth Road, straight outside where this development is proposed.

“They were either coming home from or going to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is dangerous and completely reckless. It would be irresponsible for us today to accept this application.

Coun Ayre also said old maps of the area show a Roman road running through the site and called for a full archaeological assessment to be carried out if the application was approved.

Local resident Ian Brown, a former manager for Yorkshire Water, also spoke against the plan.

He said: “There is a history of flooding on the adjacent site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do not believe that they have used sustainable drainage studies for the drainage area. This site is lower.”

Mr Brown also said water voles, a protected species, were known to be in the area.

Planning officer Fiona Knowles said a water vole survey had been carried out at the site but none were found.

Ms Knowles said it would be a legal requirement to stop building if habitats were found during construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designs for the site feature 146 two, three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached properties plus two bungalows with wheelchair access.

A further 63 terraced homes are designated for “affordable housing”.

A new road through the site with a new access from Ackworth Road is also planned.

The officer’s report said a flood risk assessment was carried out at the site in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The flood risk from the majority of sources is considered to be low, however, there is a need for a precautionary approach to development close to the existing watercourse on the southern site boundary,” it said.

Ms Knowles said the plans complied with local and national planning policies, adding: “The detailed design and layout of the scheme would result in a high standard of housing environment by virtue of the proposed layout, scale, design and landscaping.”

The application was approved by four votes to two, with one councillor abstaining.