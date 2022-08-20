Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Annual Show is now in its 96th year.

The show will be held on Saturday September 3 in the Horbury Working Members’ Club on Cluntergate, Horbury.

Richard Smith, chairman of the Allotment Association, said: “Many shows no longer exist and are unable to carry on for one reason or another.

“But we are proud that the Annual Show is going ahead again, now in its 96th year.

“We very much look forward to seeing as many exhibits as possible, even though recent extreme weather conditions have not made things easy for growers of vegetables, fruit and flowers.

“Nevertheless, it should be a wonderful event, and we hope the people of Horbury and District – and beyond - will give us their full support.”

Exhibitors, whether members of the association or not, can enter for a wide range of prizes.

Vegetables, fruit and flower entries are complemented by produce, baking and handicraft classes.

Entries for the show will be accepted from 9am until 12.30pm.

Judging will then commence with the official opening taking place at 4.30pm.

On Sunday September 4 at 2pm the Horbury Victoria Band will perform at the club, followed by the harvest festival grand auction of the items from the show.

Acting president of the association, Mr John Horne, will open proceedings followed by the presentation of awards.

Doors will be open to the public from 4pm.

Admission is free.

Schedules are available from The Trading Hut, Southwell Lane, Horbury.