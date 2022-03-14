New barbecue restaurant opens early in Horbury

Hickory's Smokehouse, which serves food from the deep south, opened on Friday three days ahead of schedule.

It has opened on the site oft he former Malt House pub on Bennett Avenue after a huge makeover.

The restaurant is part of a small chain, many of which are in the North West and West Midlands, with Horbury's being the first opened in Yorkshire.

The team at Hickory's.

Managing director John Welsh said: “We have been itching to come over the Pennines for some time now and have spent many years looking for the perfect site in Yorkshire.

"We loved Horbury the minute we visited and have had so much support from the local community.

We cannot wait to welcome them all to our first Yorkshire restaurant and hopefully convert a whole host of new fans to all things barbecue."

With ribs, steak, burgers and pulled pork making up the menu, there is seating for up for up to 150 guests.

There is also a specially-designed kids cinema, complete with cinema seats and an ever-changing array of films.

Outside there’s a dedicated children’s play area that promises to keep the little ones entertained.