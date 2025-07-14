Hosepipe ban: Yorkshire Water thanks customers as water usage drops 100 million litres

Yorkshire Water has thanked customers for putting the hosepipes away, using water wisely and continuing to report leaks over the hot weekend.

Water usage dropped by 80-100 million litres compared to the previous heatwaves in June – the equivalent to Hull’s daily supply.

Usage hit 1.39 billion litres on Saturday (July 12) and 1.37 billion litres on Sunday (July 13) as temperatures soared in the region, compared to 1.47 billion litres during the heatwaves of on June 20 and 30.

The utility company Yorkshire Water has encouraged customers to save water where possible. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We understand the hosepipe restrictions are frustrating, but we’d like to thank customers who have put down the hosepipes over what was an extremely hot weekend. Usage decreased significantly compared to the previous heatwave.

“It’s important we all continue to do out bit to protect resources further into the summer and with some rainfall predicted in the next few days it’s a good time to install a water butt and collect grey water that can be used on gardens through the summer.”

As well as reduced demand, there has been a 52 per cent increase in leaks reported by customers over the last two weeks.

Dave added: “We’d also like to thank customers who are reporting leaks to us.

"Taking the time to report leaks and not walking past them is vital. It helps us, particularly with smaller leaks, to investigate quickly and get the repair completed as soon as we can.

“We’re all in this together – the vast majority of our colleagues are customers too - and we’re all doing our bit at home and in the workplace to save water.”