Houses to be demolished in South Elmsall to make way for new 112-home development
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The decision is the latest step towards a new 112-property housing development by High Street by developer Keepmoat.
The developer’s proposals include a range of two, three and four-bed houses plus two apartment blocks.
All properties would be allocated parking with electric vehicle charging points.
Wakefield Council received a total of 31 comments objecting to the plans.
One comment said: “The infrastructure needs to be improved before there are any further housing developments.
"People are struggling to access appointments for doctors and dentists. The size of classes in schools are increasing.”
Another said: “I'm a builder myself and I can say it's going to be a terrible idea. The traffic on the hill is bad enough without another 105 homes at the bottom of the hill.
"Getting in and out of the estate will be dangerous, the likeliness of flooding will go up and it's destroying the very little greenbelt we have left.”
A further comment said: “The loss of the green space will be significant, both in relation to the wildlife habitat, and as an area to soak up rainwater.
"Instead the rainwater will go into the drain system, as well as the waste water from the houses, putting pressure on the existing water treatment works.
"I believe the fields and railway lines area have suffered flooding in the past due to surface water not being able to drain away fast enough.”
A design and access statement provided with the application on behalf of the developer said: “The proposals comprise a high quality layout that is derived from a careful and thorough process of design analysis, the establishment of those design principles, their application to the establishment of a development framework and the subsequent detailing of the masterplan.
“The design process has been carried out in accordance with good practice and within the context of local, regional and national design policy.
"Development of this infill site would utilise existing infrastructure and would provide a logical and high quality infill development to the current phases of development on this site.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.