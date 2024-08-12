Housing developer says plans are ‘regeneration project’ as work begins on 143 homes in Upton
Developer Keepmoat said the project would replace more than 10 acres of disused space near Bell Street, which the firm said had been subject to anti-social behavior and fly-tipping.
The plans received 56 objections from members of the public since Wakefield Council received the application in 2021.
Concerns were raised over pressure on infrastructure and concerns the scheme would be detrimental to traffic safety, with claims that the road leading onto the site was already congested.
It was also claimed the developer was “cramming” homes onto a site too small for the number of proposed properties.
Upton Parish Council objected on highways grounds.
Keepmoat said the development was a “regeneration project” that would provide the community with quality, affordable and eco-friendly homes.
It said it would provide much-needed housing stock.
Chris Clingo, regional managing director at Keepmoat Yorkshire West, said: “Keepmoat is delighted to be regenerating this derelict land and transforming an area that was subject to anti-social behavior and fly-tipping, into a vibrant community.
"The new development will bring much needed, high-quality new homes and significant investment to the city.
“We’re looking forward to working alongside a local housing association to deliver affordable plots at Upton, as we continue our commitment to delivering new homes for the people of Pontefract and the surrounding areas to transform the land into a desirable, thriving community to enjoy in years to come.’’
Keepmoat said the new development would form part of a wider regeneration scheme in Upton and provide the area with sustainable homes that feature solar panels, EV chargers, and bird and bat boxes.
It said homes will also feature improved construction fabric and renewable technology (PV) that will drive a reduction in energy usage for home owners.
The site was removed from the greenbelt in January this year and allocated for housing in the council’s new local plan.
Three members of the public commented in support of the scheme.
One said: “There is a need for affordable housing in the area – many people who have families here have to look miles away to find a home.”
