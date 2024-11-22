Hundreds of trees planted around Pinderfields following successful seed collection initiative
Volunteers gathered seeds for the specific tree species and placed them in collection boxes located across the Trust’s three hospital sites: Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury District Hospital.
The Trust saw a huge response, with around 1,000 seeds being collected.
The initative came after Trust research showed that it is better to use seeds from trees that have grown in the local environment and conditions close where the seeds will be replanted.
It also helps to increase the number of trees on the Trust’s grounds, helping to improve and boost biodiversity within the local area.
The great response enabled some of these seeds to be planted recently during a planting event with some local school children.
Eco-warriors from Stanley Grove Academy visited Pinderfields and joined members of the Trust Sustainability team to plant seeds collected as part of the initiative.
The fantastic seed collection response has also meant that plans for a Trust tree nursery can now move forward.
A tree nursery is a managed area where planted seeds are germinated and given special care until they grow into young trees ready for planting.
Construction of the tree nursery at Pinderfields will begin shortly, using materials donated by the Trust’s partner Equans.
Some of the trees from the nursery will also be planted across Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, with further plans to donate some to schools, charities and individuals across West Yorkshire.
