Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nostell’s pumpkin harvest is one of several at National Trust sites to be targeted following a bumper year for slugs, but says its Halloween events will still go ahead.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nostell’s harvest of pumpkins and squashes from its kitchen garden, normally producing between 75 and 140, was reduced to around 25 this year as the team battled with slugs who destroyed much of the crop.

Paul Dibb, Garden and Outdoors Manager at Nostell, said: “It’s just been prolific.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of National Trust sites reported being plagued by slugs this year, pointing towards the weather conditions as the cause of the problem, creating an ideal climate for slugs to grow and breed.

Nostell was one of several National Trust sites whose pumpkins were targeted by slugs this year. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“We had a wet and cold spring. That wet weather generally eases off but it continued into summer.

“It’s been relentless right through.

“I didn’t think we would get any pumpkins this year at all,” Paul added.

Some of Nostell’s pumpkins, however, did survive, and were largely the Howden and Connecticut Field types – the more traditional Halloween pumpkins. Paul said this is due to those pumpkin types having thicker flesh and tougher vines which were able to withstand the slugs’ attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nostell's kitchen garden normally produces between 75 and 140 pumpkins and squashes, but this year produced around 25. Photo: James Hardisty

The National Trust site, home to a Georgian house and 300 acres of gardens and parkland, uses its pumpkins for display purposes as well as in Halloween events such as their pumpkin trail.

Although there will be a smaller display of pumpkins this year, Paul said the site’s Halloween events will still go ahead.

To reduce the risk of the pumpkins and squashes being targeted next year, Paul said the team plans to use a mineral based straw mulch as a protective measure.

The problems this year’s weather caused were two-fold, as not only were slugs able to thrive and breed, but the wet and cold September stunted the plants’ growth and led to them having to be harvested early. The National Trust reported issues with slugs across several of its sites this year, including Kingston Lacy in Dorset which had half of its pumpkin crop destroyed and which had to harvest its produce a month early.