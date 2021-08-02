Last chance to have your say on improvements to Park Road, Pontefract

Wakefield Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is looking to make improvements to the road to enable more walking and cycling to take place in the area as well as encouraging more bus use and make it easier for people to get around the area and travel to work.

The expected reduction in emissions should result in an improvement in air quality.

This road is expected to experience large increases in demand due to nearby housing, retail and leisure developments. Issues identified include poor walking and cycling facilities, traffic congestion with queues and delays at junctions especially during evening peak times and weekend events.

A639 Park Road, Pontefract

Following the consultation period, the results will be analysed and feedback considered.

However, the council has admitted that no funding for the scheme has yet been allocated and that it is on a “reserve list” if more funding becomes available - hopefully for a completion by 2024-25

