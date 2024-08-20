Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are latest planing applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following decisions were made the week beginning Monday, July 22 .

APPROVED

5 Sandhill Rise, Pontefract, WF8 1RA: Single storey extension and installation of flue to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image

9 Walton Station Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HP: Single storey front extension

50 Cumbrian Way, Wakefield, WF2 8JS: Demolition of existing garage and construction of detached single garage

92 Lennox Drive, Wakefield, WF2 8LF: Two storey extension to side, single storey extension to rear and internal alterations

11 Mayfield Court, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0SG: Proposed single storey extension to rear and alterations to the openings in the side elevation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Newton Court, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3DW: Proposed single storey side and rear extension, garage conversion to garden room, driveway amendments to create a levelled area, drainage and screened bin store

16 Windyridge Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6ES: Two storey side extension (including Juliet balcony), single storey extension to front and changes to existing openings to rear/side

Sainsbury’s Local 317 to 319, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9DD: Steel compound to house two proposed plant units and the replacement of two plant units

57 Temple Court, Wakefield, WF1 5DH: Single storey extension to rear and loft conversion to include rooflights to front and rear (part-retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

102 Cliff Park Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2DW: Proposed raised decking to rear

Waggon and Horses public house, 42 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HS: Conversion of first floor manager’s flat into two flats and renewal of external staircase

27 Beech Crescent, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AE: Single storey extension to side, conversion of existing garage to habitable room with new roof, creation of balcony to rear and widening existing drive

Wakefield Sports Club, Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, WF1 3RR: Two Padel tennis courts on an existing bowling green with associated works including lighting and boundary treatments (part-retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land at Jacobs Well Lane, Wakefield, WF1 3NX: Change of use of land to coach depot, construction of one workshop building, siting of seven cabins for use as offices, staff welfare, and storage and associated works

99 Gainsborough Way, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4PU: Proposed dwelling adjacent to and attached to the existing dwelling

8B North Street, Castleford, WF10 1LG: Change of use of commercial unit to form two one-bed residential dwellings including external alterations

8C North Street, Castleford, WF10 1LG: Change of use of commercial unit to form a two-bed and a one-bed residential dwelling including external alterations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 2, North Street, Castleford, WF10 1LG: Change of use of commercial unit to form six one-bed residential apartments including external alterations

Land north of 7 to 11 The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QE: The installation of sculptural planters with seating and sculptural archways

62 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1XH: Listed building consent for the retention of temporary art installation

Land at Bell Street, Upton, Pontefract, WF9 1LE: Development of 144 dwellings with associated public open and recreation space, landscaping, access and associated infrastructure

REFUSED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land adjacent to 2B Hampden Close, Ferrybridge Knottingley WF11 8PT: Proposed detached garage to front of bungalow currently under construction

2 Seckar Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LE: Demolition of existing residential dwelling and outbuildings and construction of self-build residential dwelling and associated works

6 Brooksfield, South Kirkby, WF9 3DL: Brick wall to front/side boundary (retrospective)

WITHDRAWN

14 Laithes View, Wakefield, WF2 9HY: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of a single storey rear and side extension

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

33 Thornhill Croft, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NU: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m