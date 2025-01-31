Latest decided planning applications for the Wakefield district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest planning decisions made by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, January 13.

APPROVED

93 Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2JH: Proposed single storey infill extension to rear, pitched roof to existing extension, alteration to window in side elevation and changes to soil vent pipes

Construction

27 Ridings Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3SE: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension

33 Greenfield Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0EW: Proposed two storey extension to side of existing dwelling

65 Grove Park, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DX: Demolition of existing garage and side shed to rear and proposed replacement of double garage, proposed single storey extension to side of existing dwelling

Asda, Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 5EL: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

39 Norwood Street, Normanton, WF6 1RB: Proposed loft conversion

19 Saddlers Grove, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1PE: Single storey extension to side

10 Finkin Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NQ: Single storey side and rear extension

2 The Ridgeway, Knottingley, WF11 0JQ: Single storey extension to side

6 Healey Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8NA: Ground floor infill extension

30 Longwall Road, Pontefract, WF8 4SW: Single storey front extension

2 The Ridgeway, Knottingley, WF11 0JQ: Single storey extension to side

Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill, Greenhill Road, Wakefield, WF1 4LU: Replacement of main entrance gates with new vehicular gate and pedestrian access gate

4 Lightfoot Avenue, Castleford, WF10 5AY: Single storey extension to rear and side

116 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8UB: Provision of electric vehicle charging bays and associated works

248 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RE: Two storey rear extension with juliet balcony

61 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RR: Two storey and single storey extensions, demolition of conservatory and rear two storey lean to and changes to fenestrations

67 Harewood Lane, Upton, Pontefract, WF9 1HZ: Part two, part single storey extension to rear

4 and 5 Market Place, Normanton, WF6 2AU: 2m-high security fence, replacement of existing windows to front elevation and installation of new roller shutter

Land off Downland Crescent, Knottingley: Outline application for construction of three houses with associated parking including access and layout (appearance, landscaping and scale reserved)

1A St Mary's Road, Normanton, WF6 2JH: New single storey annex within boundary of main house

Apple Tree House, 45A Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3HA: Proposed single storey extension to the side. Proposed boundary fence line to front to divide 45 and 45a. Proposed gate entrance to front

The New Airedale, Holywell Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HH: Installation of 9no. external lights mounted to building elevations and two column lights.

Land off Mill Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7NW: Residential development for four dwellings

Land to side/rear of 60 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QN: Pitched roof to an existing flat roof garage, replacement garage door and new opening to front elevation

55 Larks Hill, Pontefract, WF8 4LR: Construction of extraction flue

Land adj to 7 Ridings Court, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3JJ: Detailed application for a dwelling and associated works (self build)

50 Pontefract Road, Knottingley, WF11 0ES: Two storey side and rear extensions including dormers to front and rear and construction of detached garage

85 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Detailed application for one dwelling following demolition/removal of four outbuildings (two garages, one former railway carriage and one storage container) and one stable and associated works (self-build)

Land off Premier Way South, Normanton, WF6 1GX: Construction of two industrial units of 500m2 and 1,860m2 respectively, with ancillary first floor office elements, as well as related external yard/hardstanding, parking requirements and hard and soft landscaping associated with a development of this type

REFUSED

87 Parkinson Close, Wakefield, WF1 4NR: Two storey extension to side with car port to ground floor and single storey extension to rear

Robin Hood, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HN: Change of use of land for the siting of three two storey metal shipping containers, staircases, decking and seating areas for the sale of food and drinks and associated storage

WITHDRAWN

Penny Appeal, Bezier Building, Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DF: Proposed change of use of part of 2nd floor of Bezier Building to accommodate White Rose Boxing Club

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

Kirk Balk Farm, Nostell Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DB: Conversion of an existing barn into two three-bedroom residential units with vehicular access and garaging

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

Doncaster Road (land off), Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1RR: Agricultural building for feed and machinery storage

19 Elizabeth Street, Wakefield, WF1 5NE: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m