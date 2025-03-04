Latest decided planning applications for the Wakefield district
The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, February 17.
APPROVED
10 Field Gate View, Wakefield, WF2 7FE: Partial change of use from dwelling and garage to dwelling and salon and external alterations
17 Wentworth Park Rise, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AU: Single storey side and rear extensions
7 Pledwick Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6DF: Rear extension
37 Appletree Road, Featherstone, WF7 5EA: Single storey extension to side
25 Marston Walk, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2SG: Two storey extension to rear
2 Meadow Bank, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HWFirst floor extension above existing single storey garage and single storey extension to rear, including changes to openings
4 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1SP: Illuminated signage scheme
Land at Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Mixed use of nine commercial units with padel courts at first floor for use as car sales, incorporation of renewable energy technologies, and landscaping works
Springfield Allotments, Hemsworth, WF9 4BE:Single storey detached building located within existing allotment for use by community group
REFUSED
148 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Proposed extension to front
Westfield Farm, Willowgarth Close, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2PP: Construction of new farm access track from Willowgarth Close to include gates to new access
WITHDRAWN
Former Goldeneye 7, Moor Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JN: Detached garage and store
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
1 Station Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4HR: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 8m, a maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 3.9m
33B White Apron Street, South Kirkby, WF9 3LD: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 8m, a maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m
