Latest decided planning applications for the Wakefield district

These are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, February 17.

APPROVED

10 Field Gate View, Wakefield, WF2 7FE: Partial change of use from dwelling and garage to dwelling and salon and external alterations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock image

17 Wentworth Park Rise, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AU: Single storey side and rear extensions

7 Pledwick Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6DF: Rear extension

37 Appletree Road, Featherstone, WF7 5EA: Single storey extension to side

25 Marston Walk, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2SG: Two storey extension to rear

2 Meadow Bank, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HWFirst floor extension above existing single storey garage and single storey extension to rear, including changes to openings

4 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1SP: Illuminated signage scheme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land at Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Mixed use of nine commercial units with padel courts at first floor for use as car sales, incorporation of renewable energy technologies, and landscaping works

Springfield Allotments, Hemsworth, WF9 4BE:Single storey detached building located within existing allotment for use by community group

REFUSED

148 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Proposed extension to front

Westfield Farm, Willowgarth Close, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2PP: Construction of new farm access track from Willowgarth Close to include gates to new access

WITHDRAWN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Goldeneye 7, Moor Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JN: Detached garage and store

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

1 Station Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4HR: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 8m, a maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 3.9m

33B White Apron Street, South Kirkby, WF9 3LD: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 8m, a maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m