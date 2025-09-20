Latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, September 1.

APPROVED

184 Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, WF10 4EU: Replacement rear dormer to rear

21 Highfields, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2EG: Single storey side extension

135 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QN: Dormer to rear

41 Garsdale Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4SA: Proposed hobby room to rear garden with covered canopy area and tiled deck

19 to 21 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1HS: Like-for-like replacement of windows

84 Queen Elizabeth Road, Wakefield, WF1 4RJ: Two storey and single storey side extension

23 Saville Park, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0JT: Part two storey part first floor extension to side, part two storey part single storey extension to rear

14 Braemar Croft, South Hiendley, S72 9DB:: Single storey extension to rear

3A Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0QB: Conversion of integral garage, single storey rear extension and garage extension to side, demolition of conservatory for two-storey rear extension

39 Birchtree Close Wakefield WF1 4TF: Single storey extension to rear following removal of conservatory, conversion of garage to habitable space and external alterations to dwelling house

49 Marriott Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6RX: Loft conversion with dormers to front and rear, bay/porch changes and garage conversion

71 Durkar Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3HZ: Raising of roof height to create habitable rooms in roof space, dormer and decking with glass balustrade to rear, eastern elevation and removal of front and rear porches

46 Elmwood Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5JJ: Replacement of existing conservatory with a new structure with apex roof

43 Philip Garth, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2LS: Detached garden room

9 Pledwick Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6DF: Raised decking and stairs to rear with cantilevered roof canopy, new render and timber cladding to rear

519 to 521 Barnsley Road Wakefield WF2 6BPConversion of a series of attached external stores into a self-contained annex to provide ancillary accommodation, conversion of garage to kitchen/dining space and external alterations

65 Fernleigh Court, Wakefield, WF2 8SJ: Single storey rear and side extension

46 Pontefract Road, Ferrybridge, Knottingley, WF11 8PW: Change of use of garden room (residential) to wellbeing and holistic therapy business

Asda Superstore, Asdale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ: Three new Mistral AHUs on new steelwork located on the roof above the chilled department

Wakefield Thornes Cricket Club, Field Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7RT: Construction of a detached timber shelter and detached brick toilet block

35 St Josephs Mount, Pontefract, WF8 4JR: Single storey extension to front

George-a-green Court (land off), Lupset, Wakefield, WF2 8FE: Construction of seven residential dwellings including associated access, landscaping and drainage works

119 George Lane Notton Wakefield WF4 2NE: Two storey extension to side and rear with balcony to rear. Juliet balcony to rear. Forward and rearward extension plus conversion of existing garage. Forward and rearward extension of existing side dormer. Replacement fenestrations/alterations to openings across dwelling

Pear Tree Farm, Wintersett Lane, Wintersett, WF4 2EB: Change of use and extension of building to form a self-build dwelling

112B Queens Park Drive, Castleford, WF10 3DQ: Proposed change of use of first floor offices to one self-contained flat, Subdivision of ground floor retail unit to form two retail units, retention of shutters at ground floor, retention of boundary wall and proposed entrance gates to front

WITHDRAWN

65A Stockingate, South Kirkby, WF9 3PE: Proposed construction of a single storey dwelling with car parking

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

35 Lyndale Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0JZ: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

1 West View Terrace, Wakefield, WF2 0BQ: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 3.6m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m