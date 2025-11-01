The follow applications were decided the week beginning Monday, October 20.

APPROVED

34 Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4AJ: Bay to front, first floor extension to side/rear with all existing windows to be replaced with UPVC and detached outbuilding to rear

77 Cumbrian Way, Wakefield, WF2 8JS: Two storey side extension with porch to front and associated amendments to materials and openings

19 Sagar Street, Castleford, WF10 1AG: Material alterations to existing building frontage

24 Durkar Fields, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BY: Single storey rear extension, demolition of existing conservatory and alterations to rear of existing garage

43 Westfield Avenue, Castleford, WF10 5JJ: Single storey rear extension

1 Wordsworth Approach, Pontefract, WF8 1NQ: Single storey side extension for use as a garage and storage

20 Ashdene Drive, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1PQ: New pitched roof to existing flat roof to side of dwelling. Conversion of attached garage to habitable room

23 Lincoln Street, Wakefield, WF2 0EB: Use as a four bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO)

20 Herbage View, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1FD: Proposed single storey rear extension with flat roof and roof lantern

7 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, WF6 1JJ: Proposed side and front extension and raising of roof height to existing outbuilding.

Kirkthorpe Weir, Welbeck Lane, off Neil Fox Way, Wakefield, WF1 4HZ: Works to secure the stability of Kirkthorpe Weir and protect the riverbed immediately downstream. Works include the installation of a sheet pile cut-off at the downstream toe of the weir with a concrete infill and drainage between the piles and the weir and install rip rap acting as scour protection just downstream of the new piles

20 Brunswick Street, Wakefield, WF1 4PW: Single storey front and rear extension, two storey side extension and boundary wall

Reindeer Inn Public House, 204 Old Road, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RL: Demolition of existing public house and development of up to five dwellings (outline application with all matters reserved)

17 Moorside Crescent, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3LH: First floor extension to rear (including retrospective juliette balcony and patio doors)

Bridge Cafe, Wakefield Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9JY: Front and side extension to vehicle service garage

Land at 29 Wakefield Road, Normanton: Use of land as a car park in connection with the ground floor commercial premises

81 The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6JX: Construction of single storey extension to rear, single storey garage extension porch extension and infill extension to front, first floor extension to front. Introduction of render, changes to external materials and alterations to fenestrations across the dwelling. Alteration to access, repositioned and widened dropped kerb section, formation of new access and driveway.

69 Park Hill Way, Wakefield, WF1 5FS: Proposed garage conversion to form lounge area and additional utility/storage area

49 Tithe Barn Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LG: Replacement windows to dwelling

58 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QN: Detached dwelling

REFUSED

50 Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NW: Removal of existing extensions and attached outbuildings to bungalow. Addition of full first floor. Two storey extensions and porch to front. Introduction of stone to exterior. Construction of detached garden room outbuilding and detached double garage

Land at Pope Street, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2QY: Outline planning application for demolition of existing buildings and erection of a residential development of up to 164 dwellings, with all matters reserved except for access

Pear Tree Farm, Water Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JQ: Barn conversion to dwelling and formation of new vehicular access

PRIOR APPROVBAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

18 Little Wood Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 5FJ: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

25 Alexander Road, Featherstone, WF7 6LF: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.9m, a maximum height of 3.4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m