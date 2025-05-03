Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, April 14.

85 Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1SY: First floor side extension

23 Lakeside Estate, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DN: Proposed rear extension and decking/terrace area

13 Valley Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2DE: Single storey side and rear extension

8 The Mount, Wakefield, WF2 8QP: First floor extension to side, roof and window alterations, juliet balcony to rear, cladding and render added to exterior

158 to 158B Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HR: Two storey rear extension

142 South Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HZ: An agricultural dry store for hay crop and associated machinery, please see accompanying information for specific detail

3 Brefitt Close, Castleford, WF10 5WF: Construction of a single storey rear extension

9 East Close, Pontefract, WF8 3NS: Single storey extension to rear

13 Westcroft Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4QH: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.93m, maximum height of 3.85m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m

The Homestead, Valley Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BX: Single storey rear extension

Site office, West Park Homes, Great North Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3HY: Construction of an extension to the existing site office

4 Ingfield Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9HB: Two storey side extension

25 Springhill Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HA: Single storey extension to front

Mayfield Farm, Doncaster Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3EQ: Construction of agricultural storage building for produce, creation of hardstanding and gravelled area, twin tyre track access track and associated landscaping works

64 to 68 Station Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5BB: Change of use of areas on the ground floor to form two dwellings

1 Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BB: Installation of roof mounted solar PV system

5 to 7 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EL: Illuminated fascia sign, two hanging signs

11 Chevet Mews, Wakefield, WF2 6AG: Creating a new window in the side elevation of the property

132 Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BY: Extension of garage

34 Rookhill Road, Pontefract, WF8 2BY: Conversion of existing garage to habitable space and associated external alterations

23 Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DB: Demolition of existing public house and residential development of 11n dwellings including creation of access road

Ferrybridge 1 and Ferrybridge 2, Fryston Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8DX: The development of two switching substations (switchyards) and underground direct current (DC) cables and associated development at Ferrybridge 1 and Ferrybridge 2 Energy from waste plants

Plot 1, former Walton Golf Centre, Common Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PS: Two storey extension to side (retrospective)

Atkinson Fencing, Green Lane, Cutsyke, Castleford, WF10 5JL: Boundary gate and fence