Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council
85 Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1SY: First floor side extension
23 Lakeside Estate, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DN: Proposed rear extension and decking/terrace area
13 Valley Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2DE: Single storey side and rear extension
8 The Mount, Wakefield, WF2 8QP: First floor extension to side, roof and window alterations, juliet balcony to rear, cladding and render added to exterior
158 to 158B Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HR: Two storey rear extension
142 South Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HZ: An agricultural dry store for hay crop and associated machinery, please see accompanying information for specific detail
3 Brefitt Close, Castleford, WF10 5WF: Construction of a single storey rear extension
9 East Close, Pontefract, WF8 3NS: Single storey extension to rear
13 Westcroft Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4QH: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.93m, maximum height of 3.85m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m
The Homestead, Valley Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BX: Single storey rear extension
Site office, West Park Homes, Great North Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3HY: Construction of an extension to the existing site office
4 Ingfield Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9HB: Two storey side extension
25 Springhill Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HA: Single storey extension to front
Mayfield Farm, Doncaster Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3EQ: Construction of agricultural storage building for produce, creation of hardstanding and gravelled area, twin tyre track access track and associated landscaping works
64 to 68 Station Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5BB: Change of use of areas on the ground floor to form two dwellings
1 Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BB: Installation of roof mounted solar PV system
5 to 7 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EL: Illuminated fascia sign, two hanging signs
11 Chevet Mews, Wakefield, WF2 6AG: Creating a new window in the side elevation of the property
132 Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BY: Extension of garage
34 Rookhill Road, Pontefract, WF8 2BY: Conversion of existing garage to habitable space and associated external alterations
23 Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DB: Demolition of existing public house and residential development of 11n dwellings including creation of access road
Ferrybridge 1 and Ferrybridge 2, Fryston Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8DX: The development of two switching substations (switchyards) and underground direct current (DC) cables and associated development at Ferrybridge 1 and Ferrybridge 2 Energy from waste plants
Plot 1, former Walton Golf Centre, Common Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PS: Two storey extension to side (retrospective)
Atkinson Fencing, Green Lane, Cutsyke, Castleford, WF10 5JL: Boundary gate and fence
