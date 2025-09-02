Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, August 11.

28 Edward Street, Normanton, WF6 2QU: Dormer conversion

23 Lincoln Street, Wakefield, WF2 0EB: Use as a four-bedroom house in multiple occupation

7 Bridle Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HN: Extension at front of building, creating a new entrance porch

Latest planning applications

53 Westways, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0TE: Single storey extension to the front

Beancroft Subway, Beancroft Road, Castleford: Twenty-two metal frames

1 Red Hall Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2PU: Residential development (four dwellings)

21 Lamb Inn Road, Knottingley, WF11 8AU: Residential development of four dwellings following demolition of an existing building and removal of foundations in pursuance of and associated works

136 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Two-storey side extension with set down (part-retrospective) and rear dormer

Caltons Caravan Storage, Wakefield Road, Featherstone, WF7 5BP: Certificate of lawfulness to confirm use of site for storage and distribution

87 Mount Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8QQ: Two storey side extension. Single storey front extension

20 Brunswick Street, Wakefield, WF1 4PW: Single storey front and rear extension, two storey side extension and boundary wall

10 Cross Street, Upton, Pontefract, WF9 1EJ: Proposed outbuilding to rear

41 Slack Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HH: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3m, a maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m

Reindeer Inn Public House, 204 Old Road, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RL: Demolition of pub and development of five dwelling (outline application)

Cathedral Steps, Cathedral Church of All Saints, Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 1HG: Crown lift the tree canopies of the trees adjacent to the cathedral steps to achieve a maximum clearance of 3m between the branch tips and surrounding ground level. No pruning wounds greater than 25mm in diameter to be generated as a result of the work

71 Ravensmead, Featherstone, WF7 5AQ: Proposed driveway extension including dropper kerb to front

Post Office, 8 Market Place, Normanton, WF6 2AU: Prior approval for change of use from commercial business and service at first floor and second floor levels to four apartments

17 Moorside Crescent, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3LH: First floor extension to rear

Willow Tree Farm, Hoyle Mill Road, Kinsley, WF9 5JB: Retention of temporary agricultural workers dwelling

14 Elmwood Garth, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LR: Extension and alterations to existing bungalow with new front and rear dormers, roof light, and external wall finishes

41 Ledger Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2PQ: Boundary wall and gate to front (retrospective)

Chevet Grange, Briery Court, Chevet Lane, Wakefield WF2 6PT: Conversion of former stables to extend living accommodation of existing dwelling, inclusive of internal and external alterations. Installation of air source heat pump

Unit 4 Langthwaite Grange Industrial Estate, South Kirkby, WF9 3AP: Extension of unit 4C, subdivision of buildings to create 15 units, external alterations to buildings, service yard and vehicle parking alterations, landscaping works and other associated works

Bowrie Marsh, Royd Moor Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 5LR: Change of use of existing buildings with external alterations to form a dwelling house and children's play area with cafe facilities;, construction of detached forest school classroom with associated parking